College of Southern Maryland 108, St. Mary’s College of Maryland JV 79
St. Mary’s 33 46
CSM 55 53
St. Mary’s: Oates 29, Young 16, Thomas 13, Bonanno 10, Hayes 6, Jones 5
CSM: Godwin 27, Williams 17, Curtis 14, Eackles 14, Barclay 13, Gordon 9, Thomas 6, Lawrence 4, Grant 4
Free throws: SMCM 7-16 (Thomas 5-9); CSM 5-10 (Thomas 2-2)
3-point goals: SMCM 14 (Oates 7, Hayes 2, Bonanno 2, Thomas 2, Jones); CSM 13 (Godwin 5, Williams 4, Eackles 2, Curtis, Barclay)
