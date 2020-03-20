During a season in which numerous Southern Maryland Athletic Conference indoor track and field athletes captured state titles and one team garnered a state crown, athletes from across Charles County enjoyed a superb winter season. Now they are waiting patiently for the outdoor season to get under way.
North Point senior DeVion Bryant emerged as the best middle distance runner right from the outset when he won the 800-meter run in 1 minute 58.83 seconds in the opening SMAC meet in December at the Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex in Landover. Then when the postseason hit, Bryant continued his winning ways by taking the event at the SMAC championships (2:00.19) and Class 3A East Region championships (1:57.12), then was second in the 3A state championships (1:57.12). He was a key member of several Eagles relays during the winter.
“All season, I just kept pushing myself to get faster,” Bryant said. “My main focus all season was the 800. At some point, I wanted to get down to 1:55 and win states. We had a really good indoor season. I thought I did pretty well in the mile. Having those Wedding twins [from Chopticon High School] really helped me push me.”
Bryant’s teammates Mekhya Jones and Shantia Creek-Barrett battled for supremacy in the girls shot put throughout the season. Creek-Barrett, a senior, won the title at the SMAC meet with a throw of 37 feet 5 inches with Jones taking second (37-3 1/2). Jones, a junior, then threw 36-2 1/4 to edge Creek-Barrett at the 3A East Region championships by just over an inch. Jones went on to claim the state title (38-2 3/4) with Creek-Barrett taking fifth (36-3).
As was the case on the boys side, the North Point girls relays were really strong throughout the winter and the 1,600 relay peaked at the right time. The Eagles captured the titles at the SMAC championships (4:18.39), 3A East championships (4:09.33) and 3A state championships (4:07.85) with local newcomer, junior J’Miyah Keys, serving as the anchor with juniors Areini Partis and Jayla Cobb and senior Yentell James.
“We didn’t have an indoor season in Texas,” said Keys, who spent her first two seasons in the Lone Star State. “Competing in indoor meets was new to me. But I learned a lot from it. Our relays continued to get better during the season. It was exciting to be able to finish the season with a state title in the four-by-four. Now I’m really looking forward to the outdoor season.”
Thomas Stone High School freshman Takiyah Henson emerged as a budding star in the conference and the state. Henson won three SMAC titles, taking the 55 (7.35), 300 (41.52) and 500 (1:21.44) and also won the 300 title at the 2A East Region championships (41.33) and was second in that event at the 2A state championships (40.69). She was also second in the 55 (7.42) in the 2A East meet.
“The last week of practices was really intense,” Henson said. “But I felt there was a lot of pressure on me as a freshman to perform. All of the other girls are older, so I had to really push myself. There was a couple of meets when I was sick and had some breathing issues and I had some issues with my shins. But it was a good season.”
McDonough High School sophomore Jacquelyn Person also emerged as a budding talent in the conference and spent much of the winter facing Henson in the 55 and 300 and held her own in individual events and relays for a compact Rams squad. She was part of the Rams’ 1,600 quartet with sophomores Asharia Matthews and Izetta Haynes and freshman Erica Jenkins that won the 1A state title (4:21.78).
“We have a small team, but we have some fast girls on the team,” Person said. “Our relays kept getting better. We definitely had a lot of really good competition. Most of the girls are back next year, so we’re excited about getting the outdoor season started and coming back next year for the indoor season.”
