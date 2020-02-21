Just a week after getting their first taste of nonconference competition while competing in their respective regional meets, many of the top swimmers from the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference will seek to put the finishing touches on their seasons Saturday in the state championships at the University of Maryland’s Eppley Recreation Center in College Park.
The Class 4A-3A meet is set to begin at 9:30 a.m, while the 3A-2A-1A meet is slated to begin at 4 p.m.
Leonardtown emerged victorious in the SMAC championships on the boys side this year, but the Raiders were humbled slightly competing in the 4A-3A North Region meet. The Raiders did finish fifth out of 14 teams at the regional meet, which was the highest mark of any of the SMAC schools on the boys and girls sides.
Leonardtown’s boys 400-yard freestyle relay quartet of sophomore Jimmy Wojtowicz, junior Liam Smith and seniors Alex Konecny and Zach Claus took third and earned an automatic berth in the state championships.
Claus was runner-up in the 200 individual medley and won the 100 freestyle with a time of 49.19 seconds to earn automatic bids into the state meet to compete in those events in addition to the relay.
“Zach Claus has had some great swims for us again this year,” Leonardtown head coach Alex Marley said. “We are excited for states.”
Leonardtown will be joined by swimmers from Great Mills, Huntingtown and North Point in the 4A-3A state meet. The Hornets are scheduled to have four relays as well as Joseph Davis in the 50 free and 100 free.
La Plata cleaned up at the 3A-2A-1A South Region meet as the boys and girls earned regional titles and many Warriors swimmers will compete at states with several looking to get back to state title glory.
La Plata senior Megan Schueller will try to defend her 50 free title after claiming the championship the last two years. Kristopher Schueller will swim in the 100 breaststroke and 50 free, an event in which the senior has been undefeated in this season.
“Both swimmers have swam almost every event in the high school season and were seeded top in every event they swam,” La Plata head coach Mary Jane Cupples said. “They both only placed second once in the dual meet season, and both are strong relay swimmers that can swim any event needed to help score points for the team.”
Warriors freshman Kaeleigh Cupples and senior Conor Vienneau are also looking for success in the pool on Saturday. Cupples will compete in the 200 IM and 100 butterfly and Vienneau will swim the 100 free and 200 free. Both swimmers will also be featured on the Warriors’ relay teams.
“I want to go out there and compete and drop time,” Vienneau said. “I need to make sure that my head and body are in the game before I get up on the block to go race those events. There’s some real tough competition this year and I’m sure there will be some good races in my events, and I’ll enjoy this competition.”
After missing his junior season due to injury, Vienneau is hoping to recapture a state title after the senior was crowned a state champion in 2018 in the 200 free.
“I’m excited to see what I can do this year since I had a torn labrum last year and couldn’t compete,” Vienneau said. “It has been a fulfilling experience to be able to come back and be better than I was before I got hurt. As a senior, I definitely have a little extra motivation to go out there and compete to be able to come out of high school on top and end my high school swimming career on a high note.”
Calvert will be well represented on Saturday.
Senior Emma Kuhaneck (200 free, 500 free), junior Erik Danielson (200 IM) and senior Ben Voelker (500 free, 100 back) highlight some of the Cavaliers competing at states after winning regional titles.
“I am very happy with the way the kids have swam so far this year. We had 20 personal-best times at SMAC and then 22 more personal-best times at regions, using the same lineup,” Calvert head coach Brian Dryer said. “Our upper class swimmers lead by example and will be successful at states. Our younger swimmers were able to swim great at regions and will know what to expect next year. States is always a fun meet for us as we can see where we stack up with the rest of the state. I expect some more fast swims and a lot of good memories to be made.”
Thomas Stone will send a handful of swimmers to states. Stone sophomore Clayton Jameson will compete in the 100 backstroke and 200 free.
“We started out without a coach, but we had people step up. We have a small team, but everyone did really well,” Jameson said. “I personally broke some of my team records this season. Going into states, my goals are to make the podium this year, which is top eight, and to get my best times.”
Justin Truitt, a Stone senior, was a regional champion in the 100 fly (57.32) and a runner-up in the 50 free to earn automatic bids. A pair of Stone seniors on the girls side are also excited to compete at states in their final year of high school.
“I am excited because I have never made states before,” Stone’s Mary Cartwright said. “This is my senior year and I am excited to see what happens.”
Cartwright will be joined by sophomore Emma Truby, junior Cora Jameson and senior Celeste Goodell and represent Stone in the 200 free relay.
“It was definitely a surprise to make it to states, but I just expect a good experience,” Goodell said.
Westlake’s 200 medley relay team of sophomore Justin Hill, juniors David Schuyler and Bryce Simmons and senior Christian Decker finished third at the regional meet and earned automatic bids. Decker also qualified for states in the 50 and 100 free. McDonough will have two girls relay teams competing along with sophomore Cole Rapczynski in the 100 fly and junior Alexandra Tompkins in the 50 free and 100 breast.
Patuxent senior Justin Beckham placed third at regionals in the 200 IM and 100 breast and freshman Jaremy Morgan finished third in the 500 free to earn an automatic bid to states. Panthers junior Rose Lazer will compete in the 100 back. The Panthers will also have a boys and girls 400 free relay team competing.
