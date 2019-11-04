After having runners cross the finish line in first place in both the boys and girls races at the Class 2A South Region cross country championships run at Oak Ridge Park in Hughesville on Thursday, Calvert head coach John Major was pleased with the efforts from everyone.
“There was great competition,” Major said. “I am very pleased with my boys and girls.”
The Cavaliers boys and girls teams each earned a regional team title. The other Southern Maryland Athletic Conference schools competing in the meet alongside Calvert were Patuxent, Lackey, La Plata, Thomas Stone and Westlake.
The boys race was contested first on a sunny but rather humid day outside. Calvert had four boys finish in the top 10 and seven finish in the top 20.
Senior Carter Singletary finished in first place with a time of 17 minutes 0.2 seconds. David Rodenhaver (18:30.5) and Jack Hartsig (18:32.0), a pair of Calvert freshmen, finished in seventh and eighth, respectively. Cavaliers junior Jacob Bush came in 10th (18:47.9).
Patuxent junior Logan Musumeci earned a second-place finish (17:28.8), while La Plata senior Tyler Connolly took third (17:47.7).
“I thought today went pretty well,” Connolly said. “It was kind of humid which was different than last week [at the SMAC meet], and I feel like that slowed us down a little bit, but other than that it was a good race. I’m pretty excited about states next week. I am trying to do better than my previous results there and hopefully it will be a good team race too.”
Lackey freshman Edwin Hall finished 15th (19:32.8) and was the 11th SMAC runner on the boys side to qualify for this weekend’s state championships at Hereford High School in Baltimore County as the top 15 individual runners advance.
Calvert’s boys edged out Southern of Anne Arundel County for first place in the team standings, the team’s fifth-straight region title. The Cavaliers finished first with 38 points, while Southern earned second place with 56.
La Plata was third in boys with a score of 72, followed by Patuxent in fourth (83), Lackey in sixth (169) and Westlake in seventh (177). Stone did not have enough runners to qualify for a team score.
The girls race was contested next and the Cavaliers continued their dominance. Calvert took the top three spots and cruised to a team title with a score of 17.
“This race has always been kind of notorious for sneaking up on people and being a hard one,” Cavaliers junior Dana Miller said. “You go through the first two miles and then the hills come in, but I felt like I kind of reserved a good amount for the hills. It helps that we’ve trained here a lot, and we all finished well.”
Calvert sophomore Kristen Prince finished first with a time of 20:20.8, while Miller was second (20:24.1).
“The conditions and the weather was good today,” Prince said. “It wasn’t too hot. I was feeling pretty good when I came out of the woods and then I kind of felt tired, but it was OK because I finished the race and that’s all I wanted to do today.”
Cavaliers senior Emily Mutchler rounded out the top three spots for Calvert with a third-place time of 21:24.7.
“I was more focused today on improving from last week since we raced the SMAC championships here,” Mutchler said. “That wasn’t my best race, so today I just wanted to focus on running smart and not going too fast in the beginning so I’d have enough energy at the end. The first two miles were pretty good and they are mainly flat. I was trying to save my energy for the last mile and then once I got there the finish was rough, as it always is here, but I just focused on finishing strong and getting the points for my team.”
Patuxent senior Justine Willey finished fourth (21:56.9) and Lackey senior Annie Landgraf was fifth (22:10.7).
La Plata senior Margaret Stine qualified for states with a 13th-place finish (24:22.8) and Stone sophomore Princess Taylor narrowly missed the cut for states with a 16th-place finish (24:51.6).
Patuxent took second place as a team with a score of 47, followed by La Plata in third (74). Lackey and Stone did not have enough runners to accumulate a team score. Westlake did not have any female runners.