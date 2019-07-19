This Saturday morning, a quintet of swim teams from across Charles County will head to their respective Prince-Mont Swim League divisional championships as the local swimmers look to put the finishing touches on their summer by taking titles and earning berths into the annual All-Stars meet on July 27 at New Carrollton Recreation in Prince George’s County.
Hawthorne Country Club, fresh off its decisive victory in the county championships, will head to Whitehall Pool & Tennis in Bowie for the Division A Championships. Hawthorne, which went 3-2 in its five Prince-Mont regular season dual meets, will be among the serious contenders for top honors along with the Kingfish Swim Club and Theresa Banks of Prince George’s County and Takoma Park of Montgomery County.
At the county championships, Hawthorne swimmers prevailed in 39 pf the 49 events, took four of the five relays and finished one-two in 16 of the individual events. The Gators had six triple winners, three each among boys and girls participants, and two double winners and combined for 10 new meet records.
Hawthorne triple winners Landon Abelende (boys 10-and-Under 25 butterfly, 9- to 10-year-old 50 freestyle and 9-10 25 backstroke), Gavin Abelende (boys 11-12 50 fly, 50 free and 100 individual medley) and Conor Vienneau (boys 15-18 50 fly, 100 free and 50 back) will be among the favorites in each of their events. Vienneau, a rising senior at La Plata High School, is quickly rounding into form after missing much of his junior season following shoulder surgery. Cole Rapczynski, a rising sophomore at McDonough, won the boys 13-14 50 fly and 50 free.
Although he was not among the double or triple winners for Hawthorne last Sunday, Gators swimmer Kris Schueller may be the team’s most likely individual winner this weekend. Schueller, a rising senior at La Plata, established a new meet and team record in the boys 15-18 50 breaststroke in 31.50 seconds and now appears destined for All-Stars in that event.
“I really wanted to break the team and meet record in the 50 breast,” Schueller said on Sunday. “That was my main goal when I came in here. Now I’m hoping to win divisionals and go to All-Stars and be among the top seeds there.”
Hawthorne’s girls were equally as dominant on Sunday and a quintet of Gators ladies will be among the serious contenders in numerous events and then destined for All-Stars.
Triple winners Jadyn Woolsey (11-12 50 free, 11-12 50 breast and 12-U 100 IM), Addy Donnick (13-14 girls 50 fly, 50 free, 50 back) and Esther Dugan (15-18 girls 50 fly, 100 free and 100 IM) are among the favorites in their respective events and double winners Isabelle Strutt (9-10 50 free, 25 back) and Naomi Dugan (13-14 50 breast, 100 IM) will be equally formidable.
“Really my goal at divisionals will be to keep dropping time,” said Donnick, who set a new meet record in the 50 free (28.70). “I definitely want to keep improving and then have a chance to compete in all three events at All-Stars.”
Saturday, Smallwood Village (1-4) will travel north to Strathmore Bel Pre in Montgomery County for the Division B Championships.
The Marlins finished second at the county championships while getting wins from Kiera Salazar (girls 9-10 25 breast) and Pierce Mussante (boys 11-12 50 back) and runner-up efforts from Teagan Rohrbaugh (girls 15-18 50 fly), Christian Salazar (boys 8-U 25 free), Rylin Mussante (girls 11-12 50 breast), Nathalie LaFontant (girls 15-18 50 breast) and Mya Rivenburg (girls 15-18 100 free and 100 IM).
“Hopefully, I can go there and keep dropping time,” said Rivenburg, who turns 18 today. “I had an up-and-down weekend this past weekend. I added time in all three of my events on Saturday in our dual meet, then I dropped time in all three of those events [Sunday]. My goal this weekend is to get best times and then maybe earn a spot at All-Stars in a couple of them.”
Saturday, Westlake Village (3-2) will make a return trip to Belair Swim & Racquet in Bowie for the Division D Championships, two weeks after being upended by Belair, 293-280, in a dual meet. Sunday, the Waves of Westlake finished third at the county championships, but several swimmers recorded victories and at least one team record.
Jeremiah Mata won the boys 8-U 25 free and 25 back and is still eligible for the youngest group next summer, while Kerrigan McMillen, a recent North Point High School graduate and rising freshman at West Virginia University, took the girls 15-18 50 back (33.59) in team record fashion then finished third in the girls 15-18 100 IM.
“It’s always good friendly competition,” McMillen said. “I was happy with getting the team record in the 50 back and now I’m hoping to break it again at divisionals and then go to All-Stars in at least two events. It’s been a busy summer, but it’s been fun.”
Also on Saturday morning, Bannister Swim Team (4-1) and Indian Head (0-5) will also venture to Bowie for the Division E Championships at Northridge.
Bannister is led by Clayton Jameson, a triple winner in the boys 13-14 events at the county championships where he established meet records in the 50 breast (34.53) and 50 back (30.28).
Additionally, Jameson kicked off the Barracudas’ boys 18-U 200 medley relay (2:05.44) that finished second to a Hawthorne quartet that it will not have to contend with on Saturday. Jameson, Tayton Hoefferle, Justin Truitt and Michael Parham will be difficult to overtake this weekend at Northridge.
Indian Head may have gone winless in Prince-Mont dual meet action — losing its first three meets by a combined sum of eight points — but the squad actually finished one spot ahead of Bannister last weekend at the county championships.
Heading into the final laps of her 19-year career as Indian Head swim coach, Jo Proctor is eager to see how well the team will perform Saturday.
“Our goal going into divisionals is to have fun and drop time,” Proctor said. “My kids have really been getting better and better each week. We had so many close meets in Prince-Mont. Now we’re hoping to have a good showing at divisionals on Saturday and I want the kids to have fun and maybe send a couple to All-Stars.”
