There have been quite a few bass fishing tournaments happening at Smallwood State Park in Marbury and Saturday was no different as the T-H Marine FLW Bass Fishing League Shenandoah Division tournament on the Potomac River sponsored by Navionics brought 43 boats and twice as many anglers to compete.
Boats departed at 6:30 a.m. with weigh-ins set for 2:30 p.m., and their catch was expected to be excellent for the Shenandoah Division anglers competing in the one-day event fishing for the top prize of largemouth bass.
Kermit Crowder of Matoaca, Virginia, took home a grand prize of $4,454 for winning the event, which was hosted by the Charles County Board of Commissioners, by catching five bass weighing 13 pounds 12 ounces.
“I fished a mile or so of a main-river grass line. It was mid-river, about 15 minutes from the boat ramp and was the only place I went,” said Crowder, who earned his fifth career win on the Potomac River in a BFL competition, second as a boater. “I just went back and forth all day. Most of the fish were on the edge, dropped off in 4 to 6 feet of water. The hydrilla is so thick that when the tide gets low it moves the fish to the edge.
“I had about seven keeper bites. There were 17 or 18 boats on the stretch, but I got the right bites. I caught them on a variety of baits — one on a topwater, one of the big ones on a jig and flipping a couple of different creature baits.”
This isn’t Crowder’s first time winning a BFL tournament in the Shenandoah Division. He has finished first at seven FLW events, with total earnings of $127,833 as a professional bass fisherman.
“Kermit is definitely a stick on the Potomac River,” said Joe Opanger, head of public relations for FLW. “He has six top-10 finishes on the Potomac River in FLW competition. Two of those were as a boater and four of those were as a co-angler. He started out there and worked his way up to the front of the boat. A lot of these guys like Kermit do it to get experience in tournament fishing. You are hanging with an experienced fisherman and see how they fish and break down new waters. It’s a really good learning experience and it’s paying off for him.”
The top 45 boaters and co-anglers in the region based on point standings, along with the five winners in each qualifying event, will be entered in the BFL Regional Championship scheduled for Oct. 10 to 12 on Lake Hartwell in Seneca, South Carolina and is presented by Navionics.
Boaters will compete for a top award of a Ranger Z518L with a 200-horsepower outboard and $20,000, while co-anglers will fish for a new Ranger Z518L with a 200-horsepower outboard.
Mike DelVisco of Knoxville, Tenn., who held a free fishing rod giveaway for children at Texas Roadhouse in La Plata day ahead of competing in Saturday’s event, placed 13th.
“It was tight, the top-15 guys were all within two pounds of the lead. I had 11 pounds and 1 ounce, to win you needed 13. It was a little over 13 that won,” DelVisco said. “I was fishing my most productive time at the outgoing tide. I was fishing areas where the fish would move into low depressions on low tide, high tide they scatter and low tide they are bunched up. I camped out in about three spots all day. Most of my fish came very quick and I caught them all in about 20 minutes. Too bad the rest of the day was lackluster.”
Even though DelVisco didn’t have his best overall performance weight with his catch, he moved up in the overall BFL standings to second place.
“I was pleased with my game plan and performance,” he said. “I had to adjust a lot during the tournament because they were biting different baits than I used in practice. I moved up into second place overall in the standings even though I didn’t win the tournament. They are the yearly standings. Each division had their standings and the top 40 go on to another championship. The first place guys gets some bonus money and extra benefits. My goal is to be the points leader.”
DelVisco will be back on the Potomac in three weeks for another tournament.
“There are so many tournaments that get run out of Mattawoman Creek,” he said. “It has deep water, a lot of cover and structure, good grass and is one of the few creeks. And I’m no expert, but it has some deep water access and defined channels. It has a lot of diversity in it.”
Joe Dixon, from Bel Alton in Charles County, placed fifth in the event on Saturday. Dixon believes that being local gave him a bit of a jump on the competition.
“I always say it went a little terrible,” he siad. “Me and our co-angler went to our first spot and at 10 a.m. I told him we need to go, and we went to my second spot and we caught plenty of fish there. They came and weighed in and I ended up in fifth and he came third. It turned out really sweet as far as the whole day. The pain about the Potomac is that it’s highly pressured river because there are so many tournaments this weekend.”
But, according to Opanger, the Potomac can keep producing fish.
“The reason we keep coming back to the Potomac is because of the strong healthy fish population. Six to eight tournaments is pushing fishing pressure on those populations,” he said. “It’s a testament to the way the fish population sustains. We saw it in the BFL this weekend with two bags over 13 pounds.”
For a fisherman like Dixon, fishing is just something that he loves to do.
“My goal was to catch five fish and come in with the limit and if I had enough weight to finish in the money,” he said. “I just go out there and fish. I might have a little more knowledge of the river. The fish move around so much, they go where the food is. You can catch them all year if you have the knowledge.”
After the fifth-place finish, Dixon is ranked 36th in the Shenandoah tournament division with another tournament to come on Aug. 17.
“I was one key bite away, and that’s not the first time I’ve been that close. It will eventually happen,” he said.
