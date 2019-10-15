One might not have guessed it judging by the final number, but North Point junior Bailey Davis wasn’t exactly pleased with how her round started out at the Charles County golf tournament on Thursday at White Plains Golf Course.
“I was struggling at the beginning a bit with my approach shots, but I had to think about what my coach had told me before and that really helped me, something to do with my grip,” she said. “I kept missing greens, but my putting really saved me a lot. I made a lot of putts. I think I had nine or 10 one-putts today. That helped me with my birdies as well as saving par on some holes.”
Davis did have a pair of double bogeys, but countered that with six birdies and 10 pars to finish with a 2-under-par 68 to claim individual honors at the annual county tournament.
Still on the schedule following the county gathering were the District IV tournament and Southern Maryland Athletic Conference tournaments before the state’s best golfers converge on the course at the University of Maryland College Park on Oct. 28 for this year’s state tournament, which runs through Oct. 30. Davis is 2 for 2 at the state tournament, winning the girls Class 4A-3A state championship to cap each of her first two high school seasons.
“I’m excited,” she said of the next couple of weeks. “I feel a lot better after this tournament. I felt like coming into this tournament I was struggling a lot, especially with my approach shots. I’m excited now. I’m a lot more confident now. I’m a little nervous because I want to play well.”
While Davis cruised to the individual win at the county tournament, clearing runner-up Gavin Ganter of La Plata by seven strokes, it was La Plata claiming the team title by a comfortable margin.
Paced by Ganter’s 75, the Warriors came in with a 312 to earn the county crown. North Point was a distant second with 363, while Westlake’s 392 earned the Wolverines a third-place finish. McDonough was fourth (407), while Thomas Stone (431) and Lackey (435) rounded out the teams with at least four scoring golfers. St. Charles had just two golfers competing and therefore did not have enough to obtain a team score.
While no one in the field was able to match Davis, the Warriors put up the next five lowest scores. With Ganter’s 75 leading the way, Trevor Simpson (76), Tyler Moody (78) and Jake Ellis (83) rounded out the counting La Plata scores. Though his 86 did not count towards the Warriors’ team score, Jake Gleason’s round was the sixth-lowest at the tournament.
In all, it was a solid if not spectacular showing for the Warriors, who had their collective sights set on qualifying for the state tournament as a team at Monday’s district tournament.
“A 312 is a solid score,” La Plata head coach David Russell said. “Obviously two guys shot a little higher than their average would dictate normally. But again, White Plains is a tight course. It’s given us trouble in the past and the course won again today with most of the scores. Hat’s off to Bailey for shooting a phenomenal 68. ... We’ll get back to the driving range and we’re going to do a practice round at Breton Bay to get ready for districts. Hopefully we’ll improve on that 312.”
