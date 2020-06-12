Ferriter steps down as McDonough head boys lacrosse coach

After five seasons as the McDonough High School head boys lacrosse coach and four years as an assistant, Mike Ferriter has opted to step away and spend more time simply being a parent spectator.
Ferriter and his players, much like athletes from across the region, were unable to have a spring season amid the volume of cancellations caused by the coronavirus pandemic. It would have been his final season at the helm and his last to coach his youngest son, Brady Ferriter, one of nine senior starters on the team.
“We had a number of really good practices, but we never even had the chance to play a single scrimmage,” said Mike Ferriter, who owns his own electrical company in Charles County. “We had been able to implement a lot of things offensively because so many of the guys had played together. But we never had the chance to try anything in a game.”
While Mike Ferriter is stepping away from coaching his son, he is hardly going to stop watching him play. Brady Ferriter is headed to Lees McRae College, an NCAA Division II school in North Carolina to play men’s lacrosse for the next four years. The father-son tandem enjoyed three superb seasons together at McDonough before the fourth was usurped belatedly.
“I really liked playing for my dad,” Brady Ferriter said. “He really knows the game and all the players respected what he taught them and how he coached. It was disappointing not being able to have the last year together, but it’s great knowing that I will have the chance to play the next four years in college and my dad can still watch me play.”
McDonough High School athletic director Pam Thornton-Miller appreciated the nine years that Mike Ferriter dedicated to the boys lacrosse team and noted that finding his replacement was not going to be an easy task.
“We’ve been lucky to have have had him at the reins for us as long as we did,” Thornton-Miller said. “Not only did he do an outstanding job of teaching and coaching the game of lacrosse, but the impact that he had on so many young men was his true legacy. He has built a very solid foundation for our boys’ lacrosse program and has left some big shoes to fill.”
Mike Ferriter lamented not being able to coach the Rams one final season, but he was able to place everything into perspective. While the Rams had a grand sum of 12 seniors, nine of whom were slated to start, he simply wanted to have one last moment to share with his players.
“This team really had a lot of experience and depth,” Ferriter said. “But even last fall I kept telling the guys to stay alert because there just seemed like something was going around. I never thought it would affect the whole world. But if losing the last season was the only thing we lost, then that was really a small price to pay. I just wanted one last chance to watch my son walk off the field.”
