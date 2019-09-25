Final Atlantic League second-half standings
Freedom Division W L Pct. GB Streak Overall
!York 41 29 .586 — W-1 75-65
*Sugar Land 37 31 .544 3.0 W-3 72-66
Blue Crabs 33 37 .471 8.0 L-5 59-81
Lancaster 27 43 .386 14.0 L-1 51-89
Liberty Division W L Pct. GB Streak Overall
@Long Island 43 27 .614 — W-1 86-54
New Britain 37 34 .521 6.5 W-1 72-68
#High Point 33 36 .478 9.5 L-1 74-66
Somerset 27 41 .397 15.0 L-1 69-69
*Freedom Division first-half champion
!Freedom Division second-half champion
@Liberty Division first-half and second-half champion
#Wild-card berth (best overall record among non-division winning teams)