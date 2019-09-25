Final Atlantic League second-half standings

Freedom Division      W      L      Pct.      GB     Streak     Overall

!York                          41    29     .586       —       W-1         75-65

*Sugar Land               37    31     .544      3.0      W-3         72-66

Blue Crabs                  33    37     .471      8.0      L-5          59-81

Lancaster                   27    43     .386     14.0      L-1          51-89

Liberty Division        W     L       Pct.      GB     Streak     Overall

@Long Island             43    27     .614       —       W-1         86-54

New Britain                37    34     .521      6.5      W-1         72-68

#High Point               33    36     .478      9.5       L-1          74-66

Somerset                  27    41     .397     15.0      L-1          69-69

*Freedom Division first-half champion

!Freedom Division second-half champion

@Liberty Division first-half and second-half champion

#Wild-card berth (best overall record among non-division winning teams)