Just watched the Washington Nationals finish their fight. Whether you’re a fan or not, it was a great reminder of why October is the best month. Baseball playoffs, and football, basketball and hockey are all in full swing. And, on the high school level, the football season is winding towards the playoffs.
In the past, there was typically plenty of drama with all of the scenarios unfolding as teams tried to work into the top four of each region to qualify for the postseason. Making the field isn’t quite the same now, with the playoff field doubled to eight in each region. But still, heading into the regular season’s final week all but two — Leonardtown and McDonough — of the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference’s 14 teams are still alive.
In the 3A classification, Huntingtown, North Point, St. Charles and Northern have all clinched a spot in the Class 3A South Region field. Huntingtown (8-0 overall) sits in the top spot and has the opportunity to nail down the top overall seed in the class if it holds serve at Great Mills tonight.
If all went to form, St. Charles (6-2), which travels to Chopticon for a Week 9 contest tonight, would likely enter the playoffs as the region’s third seed. North Point (6-2) and Northern (5-3) are currently the respective fourth and fifth seeds and play each other in the regular season finale tonight. While an upset somewhere could potentially alter the seeding, the Eagles-Patriots winner likely earns the right to host the other in a rematch the following week.
Chopticon (3-5) and Great Mills (2-6) are mathematically alive heading into this week’s action, but both would need to pull a rather huge upset to push their way into the region’s top eight.
Thomas Stone (2-6) finds itself in a similar position in the 2A South, needing to upset Lackey (7-1) in the season’s final week tonight to force its way into the dance. Lackey currently holds down the No. 2 seed in the region, behind only Douglass of Prince George’s County (8-0), which has been a regular playoff rival of the Chargers over the past couple of seasons.
Other SMAC teams also locked into the 2A South field are Patuxent (6-2), La Plata (5-3), Westlake (4-4) and Calvert (4-4).
Back in the playoffs for the first time since 2016, Patuxent currently sits in the fourth spot and could move up with a win tonight against Westlake depending on how current third seed Potomac of Prince George’s County (7-1) fares in its season finale tonight at Gwynn Park.
Calvert, currently the seventh seed in the region, also travels to La Plata tonight in another matchup of pitting the region’s playoff qualifiers against each other. The Warriors are currently occupying the fifth spot in the region, and if all held to form would be traveling to Patuxent in the first round of the postseason.
