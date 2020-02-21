After leading by 17 points in the first minute of the third quarter, Grace Christian Academy appeared ready to pull away for the win over visiting King’s Christian Academy in a Metro Independent Schools Athletic League quarterfinal on Tuesday.
With just less than four minutes left in the contest, King’s Christian, of St. Mary’s County, held a 67-66 edge, as Grace Christian senior Jalen Glasgow talked to his teammates to help keep everyone poised.
“As soon as [King’s Christian] went on their run, I told my teammates that we were good,” Glasgow said. “All we had to do was play through each other and we would come back. We have been in situations like this in every game, so we just have to work through it.”
Grace Christian, of Charles County, was able to retake the lead and hang on for a 75-72 victory, despite being outscored by 10 points in the second half.
“Tonight was rough because we were down two starters with the Rather boys (Malcolm and Marqez) out, but overall I think we played well,” Grace Christian head coach John Stokes said. “This was a good character win.”
With the win, Grace Christian (8-9 overall) advanced to Thursday’s semifinal, where they were scheduled to play at Lanham Christian of Prince George’s County. A win in the semifinal puts the Knights into the league final on Saturday.
“I think we played well at certain points [versus Lanham Christian] during the regular season, but we never put together a full game and lost by double digits both games to them,” Stokes said. “I think we match up well with them and I think we just have to be focused and make sure we are executing on both ends of the court. We will be ready.”
Grace Christian led 49-36 at halftime after closing out the first half on a 19-5 scoring run.
“We have to play the same way we did tonight down the stretch,” Glasgow said. “This was a good win, but we still have a lot of work to do.”
In the opening minute of the second half, the hosts led 53-36 before King’s Christian went on a 14-0 run to pull to within three points.
At the end of the third quarter, Glasgow threw down a vicious one-handed slam dunk to send the gym into a frenzy and grant the Knights a 60-57 advantage with one quarter left to play.
“I was feeling it,” Glasgow said. “I saw the defender go under me and was just thinking, ‘Please don’t undercut me.’ Then I just went up and [the dunk] just happened.”
The fourth quarter was a back-and-forth affair with both teams jockeying for the lead. King’s Christian grabbed a 67-66 lead with just less than four minutes to play on a made free throw from junior Maasai Brown which granted the Eagles their first lead since the second quarter.
Knights senior P.J. Winters put the hosts back in front 68-67 on a shot from inside the paint with just over three minutes remaining.
King’s Christian pulled to within 72-69 after a bucket from senior Xavian McDougald with about 30 seconds left. Winters sank two foul shots on the ensuing possession and helped the Knights seal the win.
“We made our errors and got into foul trouble, so we were kind of limited with what we could go with,” Stokes said. “They toughed it out and made some plays when we needed them and closed out the game very well.”
Brown led King’s Christian (5-16) with a game-high 23 points. Junior Gee NGounou added 19 points, senior Cedric Sobola chipped in with 14 and McDougald finished with 10.
Glasgow scored a team-high 21 points and sank four three-pointers for the hosts. Knights senior Khalil Fomby was the only other Grace Christian player in double figures with 13.
