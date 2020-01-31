After spotting the visiting King’s Christian Academy boys basketball team an early lead, Grace Christian Academy ended the first half on an 18-0 run that carried over into the third quarter and propelled the host Knights to a 77-40 victory on Tuesday in a Metro Independent Schools Athletic League contest.
Grace Christian (5-7, 4-3 MISAL) suffered from a slow start and actually trailed King’s Christian (3-12, 1-5) by as many as four points on three separate occasions, the last of which occurred in the second quarter when the Eagles got a basket inside from Stephane NGounou.
Another NGounou bucket inside gave the visitors from St. Mary’s County a 14-11 lead with 5 minutes 45 seconds left in the first half, but that would prove to be their last points for quite some time. Grace Christian took the lead for good on a three-point field goal from Paul Winters and the Knights promptly ended the half with 18 straight points to take a 29-14 lead at the intermission.
Grace Christian had 10 different scorers led by Winters’ 16 points.
“We really picked up our defensive intensity in the second quarter,” said Grace Christian head coach John Stokes, whose team is scheduled to travel to face Southern Maryland Christian Academy of Charles County in a MISAL contest at 7:30 tonight. “We knew we had to deny their two best ball handlers [Xavian McDougald and Maasai Brown]. Then once we got the ball out of their hands, we were able to force turnovers and get more points in transition.”
Grace Christian slipped past King’s Christian, 54-49, in the first meeting between the two teams on Jan. 10 and a similar, close contest appeared on tap through the first 10 minutes of play in their second encounter on Tuesday. But the Knights closed out the first half with the 18-0 run then started the third quarter with six straight points on a bucket inside from Khalil Fornby and two layups from junior Malcolm Rather.
“Our defense really intensified,” Rather said. “We played a lot tougher defense and we got some turnovers and easy points. This team is really starting to jell together more. We don’t have as much issues or friction. We started doing more things together to help build camaraderie and that’s helped. Our next game [at Southern Maryland Christian] is big.”
King’s Christian’s Cedric Sobola finally ended the prolonged drought for the visitors when he connected on a pair of free throws with 6:49 left in the third quarter. Sobola, who led King’s Christian with 14 points. later had another bucket that trimmed the Knights’ lead to 45-27, but the hosts got a three-pointer from Robert Twine and three straight layups from Winters to double up the Eagles, 54-27.
“We have a lot of new players on the team this year,” said King’s Christian athletic director and former boys head coach John Sommerville. “Most of these guys have never played varsity basketball before. It’s been a real learning process for these guys. They work hard, but there’s a big learning curve.”
Grace Christian continued to score at will in the fourth quarter as well as Marquis Wilson nailed a pair of three-pointers, while Fornby and Jeremiah Jones added buckets inside.
King’s Christian got to the free-throw line frequently in the final frame, making 10 of 16 shots from the charity stripe during the final eight minutes in which Sobola recorded its only bucket. The Eagles did not have a single free throw attempt in the first half, but finished the game 20 of 29 from the line.
