Following a dramatic end to the third quarter in which the lead changed hands six times, the North Point High School girls basketball team used a 10-0 run early in the fourth quarter to forge a lead over Great Mills and hold on for a 55-52 victory in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference championship game at St. Charles High School on Wednesday evening.
North Point (16-7 overall) led by as many as five points on two occasions in the second and third quarters, but each time the Hornets had an answer.
Great Mills (21-2) used an 8-0 run in the third quarter to take a 37-33 lead on consecutive three-point field goals from seniors Toyin Allen and Taylor Dean. The lead promptly changed hands five times in the last three minutes of the third period, one that ended with the Eagles up, 42-41.
Great Mills senior Kyla Daniels nailed a three-pointer of her own on the Hornets' first possession of the fourth quarter, but North Point responded with a pivotal 10-0 run on buckets inside from Dania Jenifer and Ki'asia Smith and a pair of three-point field goals from sophomore Analecia Hawkins. With five minutes remaining, the Eagles owned their biggest lead of the night at 52-44.
"We knew the last time we played them we let the game get away from us in the fourth quarter," said North Point head coach Mike Serpone, whose team is the second seed in the Class 3A South Region I playoffs and will face seventh-seeded Potomac of Prince George's County in the quarterfinal round at 6 tonight. "When we got that lead in the fourth quarter tonight, we had to stay focused and keep playing good defense and not force anything on offense."
Dean converted a layup on the Hornets' next possession to end the North Point 10-0 run, then senior Alaina Bernich connected on a three-pointer to trim the gap to 52-49. Natalie Johnson countered with a bucket for North Point, then Nakeya Hall scored inside for Great Mills and Toyin Allen followed by hitting one of two free throws with 1:15 remaining.
"We just had to do a better job of finishing," said Dean, whose team is the top seed in the 3A South Region I bracket and will host eighth-seeded Northern in a quarterfinal matchup at 5:30 p.m. today. "When they went on that run in the fourth quarter, we had to do a better job of getting back on defense. We fought back, but we couldn't get even."
Hawkins connected on one of two free throws with 42 seconds left to account for the final point of the game. Bernich got open briefly for a three-point attempt but was off target while moving to her left. Hall grabbed the offensive rebound, but her hook shot also sailed off target in the waning seconds and the Eagles celebrated their SMAC title enthusiastically.
"In the fourth quarter, I just started feeling it," said Hawkins, who led all scorers with 18 points and has donned the nickname 'Cookie' since her youthful days. "I was able to get open and I just felt good shooting. We know we can celebrate this win for 12 hours, but [Thursday] we have to get back to practice and get ready for regionals on Friday."
North Point had used a 7-0 run in the first quarter to take an 11-6 lead, but Great Mills clawed back to get within 13-11 at the end of the period. The Hornets opened the second quarter on a 6-0 run on buckets inside from Hall and led 21-17 midway through the second quarter before the Eagles closed out the half on a 12-5 run to take the lead at the intermission.
Hall led the Hornets with 16 points, while Daniels had 12.
"Our girls fought hard," Great Mills head coach Matt Wood said. "We fell behind in the fourth quarter, but they fought back. Give credit to North Point for making the shots when they needed them. We missed some free throws and we missed a few layups. But now we just have to put this one behind us and get ready for Northern on Friday."