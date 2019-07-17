One day after finishing the Prince-Mont Swim League dual meet slate with a victory over Green View of Prince George’s County, the Hawthorne Country Club swimmers were able to polish off the weekend with a stellar performance on Sunday in the Charles County Swim Championships.
In the meet held at Hawthorne, Gators swimmers amassed a total of 506 points, a meet record, more than double runner-up Smallwood Village (251). Westlake Village (189.5), Indian Head (117.5) and Bannister (106) finished third through fifth, respectively
Hawthorne won 38 of the 49 events, including four of the five relays. The Gators won 34 of the 46 individual events and finished one-two in 16 of them. Their team total easily eclipsed the previous meet record and they also collected nine meet records and one pool mark.
Hawthorne opened the meet and closed it in sharp fashion. The Gators boys’ 18-and-Under 200-meter medley relay of Conor Vienneau, Kris Schueller, Mikel Reyes and Samuel Dugan combined to win that event in 1 minute 58.16 seconds, establishing a new meet record. Not to be outdone, the Gators girls’ 18-U relay of Kaeleigh Cupples, Alexandra Tompkins, Esther Dugan and Naomi Dugan prevailed in 2:11.12 to set a new meet record.
Later in the morning, Hawthorne also captured the last two relays. Landon Abelende, Gavin Abelende, Cole Rapczynski and Schueller combined to take the boys 9-18 200 freestyle relay (1:58.69) in meet record fashion, then Isabelle Strutt, Jadyn Woolsey, Addy Donnick and Megan Schueller combined to win the girls 9-18 200 free relay (2:06.66).
Sandwiched in between their bookend victories in the relays were a host of triple winners for the Gators.
Landon Abelende won the boys 10-U 25 butterfly (16.94), 9-10 50 free (34.12) and 9-10 25 backstroke (19.06). Not to be outdone by his younger brother, Gavin Abelende captured the boys 11-12 50 fly (33.07), 50 free (30.09) and 100 individual medley (1:18.87).
“I was just focused on winning my races and dropping time,” Gavin Abelende said. “I really wanted to win all three events. It’s always a lot of fun coming here to compete. There’s a lot of good competition.”
Vienneau, a rising senior at La Plata High School who missed most of his junior season following shoulder surgery, continued his return to form by capturing three events as well. Vienneau won the boys 15-18 50 fly (28.90), 100 free (57.25) and 50 back (29.87).
A trio of Gators girls also completed triples on Sunday. Woolsey won the 11-12 50 fly (32.94), 50 breast (39.13) and 100 IM (1:14.97). Donnick took the 13-14 50 fly (31.87), 50 free (28.70) and 50 back (33.43), while Esther Dugan prevailed in the 15-18 50 fly (30.87), 100 free (1:01.37) and 100 IM (1:10.78).
Woolsey established a new meet record in the 50 fly, Donnick set a new mark in the 50 free and Dugan set a new meet standard in the 50 fly and 100 free. Displaying their versatility, Naomi Dugan, Samuel Dugan and Esther Dugan all captured the 100 IM for their respective age group.
Naomi Dugan won two events and was denied a triple after placing second to Donnick in the 50 free.
“Really, my main focus was to come in here and drop time,” said Donnick, a rising eighth-grader one year away from starting her high school career at McDonough. “I was happy with all of my events today. I was able to take a personal best in the 50 free and also get the meet record.”
Smallwood Village swimmers attained enough points to finish well clear of Westlake Village for second place.
The Marlins’ Kiara Salazar captured the girls 9-10 25 breast (23.06), Pierce Mussante took the boys 11-12 50 back (39.75) and Mya Rivenburg finished second in the girls 15-18 girls 100 free (1:03.73) and 100 IM (1:13.22), while Teagan Rohrbaugh was second in the girls 15-18 50 fly (33.15).
“At our meet on Saturday (a loss to Maximum Velocity Propulsion of Washington, D.C.), I added time in all of my events, then today I dropped time,” said Rivenburg, who will turn 18 on Friday and joined Camden Perella, Nathalie LaFontant and Rohrbaugh on the girls 18-U 200 medley relay that finished second (2:14.41). “I went 1:06 yesterday in the 100 free, then today I did 1:03. Yesterday, I did 1:16 in the 100 IM then today I did 1:13.”
Westlake Village swimmers featured one double winner and two single winners.
Jeremiah Mata captured the boys 8-U 25 free (19.16) and 25 back (24.72) and is still eligible for the same group next summer.
Bianca Mata won the girls 11-12 50 free (34.25) and Kerrigan McMillen, a recent North Point High School graduate and rising freshman at West Virginia University, took the girls 15-18 50 back in team-record fashion (33.59).
“I set a new team record in the 50 back, so I was happy about that,” McMillen said. “My focus today was to drop time in all my events and keep improving going into divisionals and make it to All-Stars for one or two events.”
Indian Head did not record any winners in its fourth-place team showing, but had several very good performances.
Luke Machnicki took second in the boys 13-14 50 free (29.87) and third in the 50 breast (41.16), Abigail Vanasse placed third in the girls 13-14 50 free (36.77) and fourth in the 100 IM (1:24.28), Devontae Isreal was third in the boys 13-14 50 back (39.07), Trevon Isreal took fourth in the boys 13-14 50 fly (34.00) and fourth in the 50 free (30.30), Rachel Gross was fourth in the girls 8-U 25 free (21.75), Alex Nguyen was fourth in the boys 9-10 25 breast (24.50) and RG Bolton took fourth in the boys 15-18 50 free (35.94).
Bannister made their presence known in several individual events and relays.
Clayton Jameson, who celebrated his 15th birthday one day earlier, captured the boys 13- 14 50 breast (34.53), 50 back (30.28) and 100 IM (1:07.97), setting meet marks in the breast and back. Jameson, Tayton Hoefferle, Justin Truitt and Michael Parham combined to take second in the boys 18-U 200 medley relay (2:05.44).
