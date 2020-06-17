High school sports get the green light

As Gov. Larry Hogan (R) continues to loosen a number of restrictions surrounding the coronavirus pandemic that would pave the way for high school sports to resume with summer practices, various high school athletes from across the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference have been given the green light to resume normal practices this summer.
Last weekend, a number of golfers from across the SMAC competed in the two-day Junior Tour powered by Under Armour at Swan Point Yacht & Country Club in Issue. Several of the golfers are eager to return for another seeing on the links this fall once practices and matches get under way, while several others who are genuine newcomers to the high school scene will be making their prep debuts soon.
“I can’t wait to get the season started,” said David Wright, a rising junior at Huntingtown High School who participated in last weekend’s tournament at Swan Point. “My goal this year is to make it to states. I love playing on the Junior Tour. You get to keep playing and get a lot of good competition. I’m really looking forward to playing this fall for Huntingtown.”
North Point High School football coach Tom Petre is also getting eager to see his fellow coaches and returning and incoming players on the practice field again this summer.
If practices are able to resume on August 12 as planned, Petre expects his players and coaches to have a joyful reunion before getting down to business.
“It’s going to be great for the kids to get back,” Petre said. “It’s not just about playing, but there are so many social factors involved with getting everyone together. I know the kids miss being able to be around one another and the coaches miss having the kids around. Considering everything that’s happened recently with the pandemic and everything else, getting back on the field for practices is probably the best thing for everyone.”
Although the outdoor track and field season was among the casualties this past spring when the high schools were closed prematurely and spring sports never officially began, Northern High School rising senior Oakley Olson is already looking forward to contending for her third consecutive Class 3A state girls cross country title and leading the Patriots girls to another state team title.
“It was difficult not being able to have an outdoor season, but I think all of the girls are excited about having the chance to win another state cross country title,” Olson said. “I know that is definitely my biggest goal right now. Being able to get back to school and have regular practices and cross country meets is something to look forward to in the next few months.”
Roughly one week ago when Hogan once again relaxed many of the restrictions invoked by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association announced that high school athletes could resume fall sports practices, slated to begin on Aug. 12, for the upcoming school year. The MPSSAA’s announcement came on the heels of the one posted by State Superintendent, Dr. Karen Salmon.
“The re-engagement of students for the mental, physical and social-emotional well-being, is extremely important,” said MPSSAA executive director Andrew Warner in a June 11 news release, one day after Salmon’s remarks. “All school systems who choose to operate summer out-of-season school-based conditioning, exercise, weight training and non-sport specific gatherings must be done in a safe and controlled environment.”
“The MPSSAA will be providing guidance regarding the safe return of in-person operations appropriate for interscholastic athletic programs,” Warner added. “The MPSSAA strongly recommends that local school systems incorporate this guidance into any summer out-of-season operations plans. The MPSSAA remains committed to promoting the safe return of interscholastic athletics for student-athletes and stakeholders across the state of Maryland.”
