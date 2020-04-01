High school spring sports season remains in limbo

With Maryland public schools closed through at least April 24, Southern Maryland Athletic Conference athletes and coaches from across the landscape are holding out hope that an abbreviated spring season will eventually take place.
When schools were initially shut down through March 27, SMAC coaches and athletes were looking at beginning the season on April 6 and then playing the remainder of the games through Memorial Day weekend. But on Wednesday of last week, Maryland State Superintendent Dr. Karen Salmon announced that schools would be closed through April 24.
Then Friday morning, the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association sent out an update on its website that said: “In accordance with the actions of the State Superintendent of Schools and the Maryland State Board of Education earlier this week, all interscholastic athletic team gatherings, activities, practices, and contests are suspended until further notice. The MPSSAA will remain vigilant regarding interscholastic athletics and the health and safety of students and school communities. The MPSSAA will continue to work collaboratively with the MSDE and other relevant state agencies to determine the best route for interscholastic athletics to resume.”
With schools not expected to open for at least another four weeks, those same athletes and coaches now are hopeful a May 1 start date with allow them to compete in at least a handful of games.
“It would mean so much to me if we could even play one or two games,” said Chopticon senior Katelynn Perrotta, a member of the school’s girls lacrosse team. “This is my senior year and I really just want to be able to go out there and play some more games with my teammates. It would be great just be able to play and be able to complete four years.”
St. Charles High School head track and field coach Katie Schubbe also would like to see her athletes have one last chance to compete, even if it was simply a brief, localized schedule. With the remainder of the school year and subsequent athletic schedule in limbo, Schubbe admits she does not have a definitive message for her athletes.
“It would mean so much for these kids to finally be able to get out and work on all the goals that they set for themselves,” Schubbe said. “They always ask me when and if the season will start and I have to tell them I really don’t know. I know they have a lot of pent-up energy that would be ideal for the outdoor season and I hope they get they chance.”
La Plata High School senior softball players Sydney Bales and Jayci Chamberlain would both appreciate the chance to seek a third straight Class 2A state title this spring. But both NCAA Division-I recruits admitted they would enjoy a season of any duration, long or short.
“We all want a chance to get out there and have a season, especially being seniors,” said Chamberlain, who is headed to North Carolina State University this fall. “It would be kind of heartbreaking not to be able to play this season.”
“Knowing this is our last high school season, being able to play and go for another state title would be great,” said Bales, who is headed to George Mason University this fall. “We’ve won states the last two years, so not being able to play senior year would be really disappointing.”
Huntingtown head baseball coach Guy Smith admits that reviving the school year later this month and allowing the spring sports athletes to simply resume regular practices would be beneficial to all involved.
“I’m grateful that the state has at least kept open the idea of allowing the spring sports athletes the chance to have a season,” Smith said. “These kids put in a lot of hard work throughout the year to be ready. They basically train nine months to be ready to play three months and that goes for all the sports, not just the spring sports.”
He added: “It’s difficult for the coaches and the kids right now. “They need guidance and direction and I miss interacting with the kids. We do a lot of communicating through social media, but it’s not the same seeing someone on a computer screen as it is seeing them face-to-face. Even if we just had one practice, it would be great seeing all of my kids again.”
Thomas Stone head boys lacrosse coach Dan Perrotta noted that he would like the season to commence at some point so he could watch his players compete and occasionally venture to see his daughter, Katelynn, compete in her final season of games at Chopticon.
“It really would mean so much to these kids to be able to get out on the field and practice and play together, even if it was only five, six games,” Perrotta said. “I know my guys really wanted to get out there and show what they can do and how much they’ve improved. Of course, I want to be able to see Katelynn play her last season at Chopticon.”
