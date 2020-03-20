Matt Howerton began the 2019-2020 winter sports season as an assistant coach on the men’s basketball team at St. Mary’s College of Maryland, but took over head coaching duties for the women’s program roughly a month into the season.
“At first it was definitely easier [to balance helping both programs] just because of the timing of the season. However, as the season went on, my main focus was the women and I became less involved on the men’s side of things,” Howerton said. “Long conversations and communication with [head men’s basketball] coach [Chris] Harney made things a lot easier. I wouldn’t have been able to do it without coach Harney, Dominic Milburn and Dante Williamson who were on the men’s side, and Dr. Jeff Byrd. They sacrificed so much to make this possible.”
On Tuesday, St. Mary’s College athletic director Scott Devine announced the naming of Howerton as the Seahawks’ interim head women’s basketball coach.
“With the interim tag, I still will be assuming the head coaching duties for the women’s side, but I will no longer be on the men’s side helping coach Harney out,” Howerton said. “Going forward I can’t control what will happen, so I have to make the most of the opportunity.”
Devine, who announced on Dec. 16 that he will be retiring at the end of the 2020 school year, was pleased with the job that Howerton did upon taking over the program after former head coach C.K. Calhoun was put on leave on Nov. 13.
“I am so pleased that Matt Howerton will remain in place as interim head women’s basketball coach,” Devine said Tuesday in a college news release. “Coach Howerton did an incredible job working with our women’s basketball student-athletes after he took over the reigns last season. He was able to provide an experience where our student-athletes not only developed as players, but were able to work together the entire season in a positive environment, and they played hard and had fun as a group in every game.”
The Seahawks finished the season with a record of 3-22 overall, but Howerton was pleased with the improvements he saw from the team this season.
“My overall thoughts on the year was it was a very good one for the unique situation that we had to deal with. As the year went on, I thought the girls improved tremendously. It didn’t show in our record, nor did we ever really pay attention to that,” Howerton said. “They did get better day by day. We competed in every game. I believe if you were to ask anyone who attended a game, I think they would say our girls competed and they never gave up regardless of the score.”
December was a successful month for St. Mary’s as the program notched a 3-1 record, which included a three-game winning streak.
“We had a lot of great memories, one of them being our first game together. Even though we lost, I have never seen a group compete the way they did. It was something very special. Another was our first win together as a group (a 58-40 win over Lehman College of New York on Dec. 7),” Howerton said. “To see all of those girls smile and have so much joy after everything that happened it was special, and that win started a three-game winning streak. I always enjoyed the bus ride or the team dinners and team meals. They were some of my favorite memories. The group of girls were fantastic off the court and very fun to be around. We had a lot of ‘comedians’, and they always brought a smile to my face everyday.”
One of Howerton’s challenges when he took the reigns was getting the roster numbers up.
“Originally when I took over, we had six girls on the roster,” Howerton said. “With the help of some of the coaches in the department, we were able to reach out to students who previously were on the team before and came back. We also had new girls show up who wanted to be a part of something special. Kudos to all of those girls, and I appreciate them so much.”
The 2019-2020 roster featured two local standouts in senior Gina Seifert (a Northern High School graduate from Owings) and Kyaira Priest (a Chopticon High School graduate from Lexington Park).
Seifert led the team in scoring (14.6 points per game), rebounds (7.6 rebounds per game) and blocks (1.4 blocks per game) en route to being selected to the All-Capital Athletic Conference second team for the second straight season. Priest was second to Seifert in points per game (10.4) and was the team leader in minutes played per game (32.7).
Currently, Howerton is faced with the challenge of recruiting without being able to personally go visit with recruits or watch them play due to the coronavirus outbreak.
“The timing of everything is definitely inconvenient due to the fact there won’t be face-to-face recruiting events like tournaments until mid-April, but anything can happen. It seems like things will change and you have to be able to adapt to these situations,” Howerton said. “In the meantime, I will be doing a lot of phone calls and texts to recruits, high school coaches, AAU coaches and parents trying to set up visits down the line. I will be making sure everything is organized, so that when the time comes, we will be ready to get on the road and find new student-athletes to be a part of the St. Mary’s family.”
Howerton added: “I just want to thank everyone during this whole process. There are so many people I wish I could list because it was a complete group effort. I am excited and thankful for this opportunity. I really want to be able to give back to the college and the community.”
