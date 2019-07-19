While the summer started off a bit on the slow side for the Hughesville Post 238 American Legion baseball squad, as the season progressed the team started to hit its stride.
On Tuesday night, in its Frank Riley League tournament opener against visiting Calvert Legion at Thomas Stone High School, Hughesville started fast and proceeded to dispose of their guests 12-2 in six innings.
The win moved Hughesville (6-7) into a winner’s bracket showdown with La Plata Post 82, while Calvert (0-13) awaited that game’s loser in the double-elimination tournament.
“We got off to a fast start, put five on them in the first inning,” Hughesville coach Chris Gase said. “Our starting pitcher, Derrell Butler, was just on today. He threw 40 pitches and gave up one hit over four innings. He was just on.”
Butler worked four no-hit innings before Calvert’s Hayden Haller led off the top of the fifth with a double down the right-field line. Butler was then replaced on the mound by Robert Polk, and Calvert eventually plated two runs in the inning.
Haller moved to third on a single by Cam Tregunna and scored on a pitch that found its way to the backstop, while Tregunna eventually crossed the plate on Austin Cost’s sacrifice fly. But that was the extent on Calvert’s offense in the tournament opener.
“The outside corner was working pretty good. When they put the ball in play the team did a good job fielding it,” said Butler, who recently graduated from St. Charles High School, of his outing. “I only had three strikeouts, so my defense helped. I just tried to let them put the ball in play.”
With a 10-2 lead through 5 1/2 innings, Hughesville plated two runs in the bottom of the sixth to bring the game to an early close.
Austin Delawder led off with a double and later came home on Polk’s RBI single. After stealing second and taking third on an error on the play, Polk then scored the game’s final run on a strikeout that was not secured, giving the hosts the opportunity to take on La Plata.
“We were barreling some balls up today and were aggressive on the base paths and really just kept our foot on the gas,” Gase said.
It was quite obviously not the showing Calvert was looking for. They sent just the minimum 12 batters to the plate over the game’s first four innings and ultimately were not able to prevent a premature conclusion.
“A lot of errors and we didn’t have a lot of good pitching,” Calvert coach Jim Schaible said, assessing the game. “We just didn’t play well. We’ve played these guys in the past, had a couple good games, extra innings, and they just didn’t play. We hit the ball, but we hit it right to everybody. Hopefully we can come back on Thursday and at least make a ballgame of it.”
However the season started for Hughesville, there was a feeling of optimism after Tuesday night’s win.
“Right now we’re kind of hitting a good stretch,” Gase said. “We’re playing real good baseball. We’re throwing strikes, we’re not walking guys, we’re not really making errors. We’re playing good fundamental baseball and we’re being aggressive. We’re making the other teams beat us and as long as we have our pitching here we’re a pretty tough team to beat right now.”
Butler added: “We’re a good group. There’s no drama. We’re all together, play as one. We never put anybody down. We pick each other up when stuff goes wrong. It’s just a good vibe throughout the team.”
