Huntingtown graduate Harwood commits to Salisbury

After three seasons with the Huntingtown High School baseball team, Cy Harwood was poised for a solid senior year and had already verbally committed to Salisbury University well before the season began.
But amid the coronavirus pandemic that canceled the entire spring sports season across the state, save for a few scrimmages, Harwood decommitted to Salisbury only to eventually recommit roughly three weeks later and finally sign his national letter of intent to play for the Seagulls next spring. His circuitous route to Salisbury proved to be the right one after all.
“The first time that I visited Salisbury after my junior year, I basically verbally committed that day,” Harwood said. “I just fell in love with the campus. I enjoyed meeting the coach and some of the guys and I knew right then and there that was where I wanted to spend the next four years.”
Huntingtown baseball coach Guy Smith admitted Harwood was in an awkward spot throughout the pandemic. A number of players across the landscape decommitted due to uncertainties regarding the 2020-21 school year. But as various restrictions began to get lifted, Harwood opted to finalize his plans to attend Salisbury and Smith never had any doubts they would accept him.
“When Cy first came to me as a freshman, he was still small in stature,” Smith said. “But he got faster and stronger over the years and he worked hard every day to prove himself. Some of our guys have done well at Salisbury in the past and two of our alum were on their [2010-19] all-decade team, so they know what to expect from our players.”
But prior to this season, one that was eventually nixed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Harwood initially and briefly got cold feet about his choice and decommitted well before the signing period. But when the season was finally a casualty of the outbreak and his prospects of being seen by other coaches and visiting other schools was toppled, he called Salisbury and recommitted.
“You know, I thought we were going to get in a full season and then maybe I would have a chance to get some more looks,” Harwood said. “But once the season got canceled, I figured my best option was to contact the Salisbury coach and recommit. I was fortunate that he accepted me back and then I was able to sign with them. They really were my top choice all along.”
Soon after the spring season was canceled, the American Legion season was also aborted. While some recent high school graduates and other rising juniors and seniors will play for the St. Mary’s Legion 19-and-Under team in the Coors Charles-St. Mary’s Baseball League that gets under way this Saturday, Harwood is going to play for the Maryland Monarchs travel team this summer.
“I’m looking forward to playing several tournaments for the Maryland Monarchs this summer,” said Harwood, whose favorite Major League Baseball player is Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner. “I also have a workout packet from Salisbury, but I am really looking forward to playing some games. It was heartbreaking not to have a senior season, especially since I had played with some of those guys for 12 years.”
