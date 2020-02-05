For the bulk of the season, all had been moving along rather smooth for the Huntingtown Hurricanes hockey team. Winners of their first eight games, the Hurricanes had locked up first place in the Maryland Student Hockey League’s Southern Conference and had their sights set on a strong finish.
But in the season’s ninth game on Jan. 24, Huntingtown fell rather decisively to Calvert County rival Northern, leaving the squad needed to put things back together in its regular season finale against the Chesapeake Lightning at the Capital Clubhouse in Waldorf on Friday night.
That much proved to be of no issue, as the Hurricanes scored just 40 seconds in and proceeded to shut out the Lightning 6-0. With a first-round bye as the top seed in this week’s Chesapeake Cup tournament, Huntingtown is scheduled to play in the semifinals at 6:45 tonight at Capital Clubhouse.
“It was a good team effort,” said Huntingtown defenseman Tyler Matti. “Everyone skated as hard as they could. Overall, we did what we do in practice. We played hard, passed the puck and overall just worked well together.”
Huntingtown (9-1 overall) took the early lead when Cy Harwood found the net just 40 seconds into the game. Harwood’s goal stood as the only first-period marker, but the Hurricanes added three in the second period to take command. Jack Ronan scored his first two goals of the night, while Cole Chapman added another in the period’s final minute to increase the lead to 4-0.
Ronan completed his hat trick early in the third period to extend Huntingtown’s advantage to 5-0, while Dylan Jenkins rounded out the scoring with the game’s final goal with 8:21 remaining in the game.
Harwood had three assists and Jenkins two in the contest, while Ronan added a helper to go along with his hat trick. Colin Browning and Jake Camilletti also had assists for the Hurricanes, while Brody White turned aside all 22 shots he faced to nail down the team’s first shutout of the season.
After a disappointing performance the previous game, Friday night offered the Hurricanes an opportunity to right the ship before the postseason.
“It was our last regular season game, so I really wanted to make sure that we were mentally preparing to play playoff hockey,” Huntingtown head coach Uday Patel said. “It’s much faster and much more physical. The guys showed up. They moved the puck well, they forechecked really hard and in the end the goals came because of that amount of work.”
“We definitely realized that we weren’t doing things last game that we needed to this game,” added Matti. “We just sort of stepped up the tempo.”
Seeded fifth in the Chesapeake Cup tournament, Chesapeake (1-9) was scheduled to play Central Maryland (5-4-1) on Tuesday night with the winner moving on to tonight’s semifinals. Its spot in the semifinals secure after earning the top seed, Huntingtown’s sights are set on finishing the tournament on top, but Patel figures his team will need to bring its best effort to reach that goal.
“The playoffs are tough. The top four teams are quite equal in terms of their strengths,” he said. “We’re going to need to play our best. We have to be able to share the puck and play with each other and continue to forecheck hard to be successful in the playoffs.”
Twitter: @cfhphilly