After a high-scoring affair in Game 1 of Sunday’s Coors Charles-St. Mary’s Baseball League doubleheader between Western Charles and the Hyper Bombers at Laurel Springs Regional Park in La Plata, both teams faced strong pitchers on the mound in Game 2.
“[Trevor Drummond] pitched great,” Hyper Bombers assistant coach Steven Cusato said. “It was my first time seeing him pitch this year and we needed it.”
Drummond helped lead the Hyper Bombers to a 4-2 win in Game 2 of Sunday’s doubleheader to earn a split after Western Charles prevailed in Game 1 with a final score of 14-9.
“In the first game, we came out and got on top early. It was a good thing we did because the [Hyper Bombers] were battling back,” Western Charles head coach Tony Stefko said. “We were hitting the ball and they were hitting the ball, but it was a little too much for them to overcome. It was a pretty well-played game. Zach O'Dell pitched a great game for us.”
The second game was a different story for Western Charles as the team only managed to notch six hits after recording 15 in Game 1.
“In the second game, we just couldn’t string enough hits together to break through on their pitcher,” Stefko said. “We give [Drummond] credit because he pitched a great game and good enough to win.”
Peyton Myers recorded a two-RBI single in the bottom of the first inning to score Drummond and Austin Simms and give the Hyper Bombers an early 2-0 edge in the second game of Sunday’s doubleheader.
The Hyper Bombers (8-8 overall) would add to its advantage in the bottom of the third when Kyle Schnade’s single scored Tyler Simms to push the lead to 3-0.
Western Charles (9-7) scored its first run of the contest in the top of the fourth on an RBI single by Brandon DeAtley. The Hyper Bombers escaped the frame by recording a double play to end the half inning after Western Charles had the bases loaded.
“There were two very different games today, but that is just the way it goes sometimes,” Stefko said. “We want to come out and win every game and make the playoffs because anything can happen there.”
Western Charles threatened to tie the game late with the go-ahead run at the plate in the top of the seventh after Jason Murray’s RBI single trimmed the deficit to two runs.
The Hyper Bombers escaped with the win after Joey Strain threw two-thirds of an inning in relief out of the bullpen and recorded the final two outs.
“Game two was clutch today for us,” Cusato said. “We needed both, but we came out with a tough win in the second game. We need all the ‘W’s we can get for the rest of the season.”
The Hyper Bombers are scheduled to play tonight at 7 against the Black Sox at Laurel Springs, while Western Charles is slated to play Saturday in a single game against the Hyper Bombers at Rainbow Construction field in La Plata at 1 p.m.