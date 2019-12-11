Boys
Chesapeake Division
1. Huntingtown 101, 2. Chopticon 95, 3. Northern 84, 4. Great Mills 59, 5. Patuxent 43, 6. Calvert 27, 7. Leonardtown 25
Potomac Division
1. North Point 126, 2. St. Charles 81, 3. Westlake 79, 4. La Plata 51, 5. Thomas Stone 26, 6. Lackey 19, 7. McDonough 18
55: 1. Smith (H) 6.52, 2. Kirkman (H) 6.58, 3. Stout (LaP) 6.59
300: 1. Myers (NP) 36.17, 2. Parks (N) 37.06, 3. Arjun-Odle (StC) 37.26
500: 1. McMahan (Ch) 1:08.85, 2. Cobb (LaP) 1:09.04, 3. Singletary (C) 1:09.64
800: 1. Bryant (NP) 1:58.83), 2. McMahan (Ch) 2:01.37, 3. Smith (W) 2:04.10
1,600: 1. Z. Wedding (Ch) 4:27.88, 2. J. Wedding (Ch) 4:32.33, 3. Bryant (NP) 4:33.95
3,200: 1. Z. Wedding (Ch) 9:55.97, 2. Amisano (N) 10:25.94, 3. Musumeci (P) 10:30.47
55H: 1. Pelham (StC) 7.85, 2. Brooks (GM) 7.91, 3. Drewery (NP) 8.09
800R: 1. Huntingtown 1:34.86, 2. Great Mills 1:35.04, 3. North Point 1:35.17
1,600R: 1. Chopticon 3:38.86, 2. North Point 3:42.07, 3. St. Charles 3:42.67
3,200R: 1. North Point 8:50.22, 2. Chopticon 9:10.51, 3. Northern 9:10.63
HJ: 1. Smith (Ht) 6-08, 2. Bauman (Nor) 5-10, 3. Barrett (McD) 5-08
LJ: 1. Stone (GM) 20-6 1/2, 2. Williams (W) 20-0 1/4, 3. Strong (LaP) 19-9
TJ : 1. Daramola (StC) 42-4 3/4, 2. Coates (H) 41-2 3/4, 3. Williams (W) 40-3 1/2
SP: 1. King (Ht) 50-8 1/2, 2. Spriggs (N) 45-7 1/2, 3. Williams (Ch) 44-7 1/2
Girls
Chesapeake Division
1. Northern 140, 2. Huntingtown 88, 3. Leonardtown 77, 4. Chopticon 61, 5. Calvert 41, 6. Great Mills 16, 7. Patuxent 11
Potomac Division
1. North Point 134, 2. St. Charles 57, 3. Westlake 52, 4. Thomas Stone 48, 5. La Plata 44, 6. Lackey 29, 7. McDonough 24
55: 1. Person (McD) 7.45, 2. Wilson (TS) 7.45, 3. Desir (L) 7.52
300: 1. Henson (TS) 42.59, 2. Hoyle (N) 43.93, 3. Person (McD) 44.35
500: 1. Partis (NP) 1:26.07, 2. McMaster (H) 1:28.20, 3. Keys (NP) 1:28.35
800: 1. O'Brien (Lt) 2:29.55, 2. Mack (N) 2:34.55, 3. Gorman (H) 2:37.38
1,600: 1. O'Brien (Lt) 5:30.77, 2. Mack (N) 5:31.52, 3. Prince (C) 5:31.81
3,200: 1. Olson (N) 11:31.21, 2. Fowler (Ch) 12:12.34, 3. Devine (N) 12:16.04
55H: 1. Milliner (StC) 9.43, 2. Chance (W) 9.61, 3. James (NP) 9.95
800R: 1. Thomas Stone 1:51.74, 2. North Point 1:52.26, 3. Northern 1:55.64
1,600R: 1. Northern 4:21.96, 2. Thomas Stone 4:26.50, 3. North Point 4:31.15
3,200R: 1. Chopticon 10:38.08, 2. Huntingtown 10:39.07, 3. Leonardtown 11:06.95
HJ: 1. Chance (W) 5-0, 2. Borowski (H) 5-0, 3. Chesley (NP) 4-10
LJ: 1. Lewis (N) 15-1, 2. Muja (Lt) 14-10 3/4, 3. Smith (H) 14-9
TJ: 1. Norris (C) 33-8, 2. Muja (Lt) 32-6 3/4, 3. Graham (L) 32-4 1/2
SP: 1. Creek-Barrett (NP) 37-7, 2. Jones (NP) 34-3 1/4, 3. Brown (StC) 31-9