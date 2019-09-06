Often the combination of a first-year head coach and a quarterback making the ascension from the junior varsity level to the varsity squad can prove detrimental to a program, but that scenario unfolding with the Lackey football team this fall may not impact the Chargers so readily.
Lackey first-year head coach Jimari Jones is hardly new to the program, having spent three seasons as the junior varsity coach, four years as the offensive coordinator and five seasons as the defensive coordinator under former coach and current athletic director John Lush, who stepped down after last year’s 7-4 season with a 55-32 career mark.
“I’ve been associated with the program for 12 years and coach Lush is more than just a mentor and a coach, he’s a really good friend,” said Jones, also the school’s indoor and outdoor track and field coach as well as a physical education and health teacher. “Having been a defensive guy all my life as a player, the years as offensive coordinator helped me get an understanding of what the offense is trying to do on every play.”
Jones assumed the head coaching duties from Lush after quarterback Robert “Boogie” Middleton graduated, as did D’Anthony Washington and Dalano Washington, running back Jayson Wilmer and speedy wide receivers Justin McIntrye and Linn Jordan.
Stepping into fill the void this fall are junior quarterback Russell Echard, who spent the two previous seasons on the junior varsity squad, senior wide receiver JaQuan Cooley, junior wide receiver Yasir Holmes, with two-way linemen senior Jahaad Proctor and juniors DeQuan Gravely and Sam Gilroy leading the way up front.
“We graduated a number of really good players on both sides of the ball, but most of these guys back got plenty of playing experience last season,” Jones said. “Russell is going to do well for us and our receivers are capable of making plays. We lost some size up front, but we still have plenty of bigs who can help create things.”
Lush may have stepped down as head coach after last season, but he still spends ample time patrolling the fields every day as athletic director. The longtime fan of Philadelphia professional sports teams agreed that Jones was the ideal candidate to take his place for the 2019 season and expects the program to maintain the same standards that he held.
“You can tell as a player and as a coach that Jimari loves everything about the game,” Lush said. “I thought all along he was the right person to step in and take over when I stepped down. He had been the JV coach here and he was my offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator. I have no doubt that he is going to do a tremendous job as the head football coach here for many years.”
Jones will make his official head football coaching debut tonight when Allegany makes the long commute from Western Maryland to Indian Head for a nonconference game. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. The Chargers will then head to Chopticon and later this fall Jones will clash with a pair of fellow first-year coaches at McDonough on Oct. 11 and at Thomas Stone in the regular season finale on Nov. 1 against his alma mater.
