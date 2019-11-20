Last Wednesday afternoon on one of the coldest days of the fall to date, a quartet of La Plata High School seniors signed their National Letters of Intent to continue their playing days in college for a pair of spring sports.
On the same day in which they would later compete for the La Plata volleyball team in the Class 2A state semifinals, Warriors seniors Sydney Bales and Jayci Chamberlain signed their letters to continue their softball careers in college. Bales inked with George Mason University, while Chamberlain signed with North Carolina State University.
“It really was like a big weight lifted off of my shoulders,” said Bales, who plans to participate in her second season of unified bocce this winter. “I can focus on all our goals now for the spring, which are really high. We definitely want to win a third straight state title. We have a lot of returning players, mostly seniors, but we also have a good group of younger players who can help us out.”
La Plata seniors Sierra Sanderson and Ryan Calvert also signed their letters for spring sports. Sanderson is headed to Frostburg State University for softball and Calvert committed to the University of North Carolina-Wilmington for baseball.
All four Warriors were part of state champion teams last spring and are looking to defend those respective titles again next May.
“It was a moment that I had been waiting for since my freshman year,” Chamberlain said of last Wednesday’s signing. “It really felt great to finally sign. I loved everything about [N.C. State] when I went there for my visit. From the moment I stepped onto the campus it felt like home.”
On the same evening in which they both signed their letters to continue their softball playing days in college, Bales and Chamberlain saw their fall sports playing days end short of their goal of winning a state volleyball title when they were upended by Oakdale High School of Frederick County in the 2A state semifinals at the University of Maryland’s Ritchie Coliseum in College Park.
“I loved having all of these seniors on my team for the last three years,” La Plata head volleyball coach Ashley Buchanan said. “I’ve known most of them since they played for my U-13 club team in Charles County. They’re great athletes and great students and they’re going to do a lot of good things in college.”
Calvert was the genuine ace of the La Plata baseball staff on Warriors team that captured the 2A state title last spring and will look to play the same role next spring for the Warriors. Sanderson has played various roles for the La Plata softball team over the last three years and could inherit the role of that squad’s ace this spring now that pitcher Ava Krahling has graduated.
