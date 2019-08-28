In the months after they captured their respective Class 2A state titles, the La Plata High School baseball and softball teams found themselves standing on the field at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, home of the Baltimore Orioles, and Nationals Park, home of the Washington Nationals, where both squads were honored for their 2019 success.
The La Plata softball team notched its second straight 2A state title in May at the University of Maryland in College Park when the Warriors blanked Queen Anne’s, 9-0, behind senior battery mates Ava Krahling and Kelsey Hanks. The La Plata baseball team also proved equal to the task, upending Middletown, 4-2, for the 2A state crown at Ripken Stadium in Aberdeen.
La Plata rising senior Jayci Chamberlain, the starting shortstop on the Warriors’ softball team who has committed to North Carolina State, enjoyed visits to Camden Yards and Nationals Park this summer, although the Washington Nationals game the team attended was postponed by inclement weather and was rescheduled.
“It was a lot of fun,” said Chamberlain, a senior outside hitter for the school’s volleyball team. “All of our parents got to be there and walk down on the field with us and take pictures. Then they showed a picture of our whole team up on the Jumbotron. We had been the year before, too, so it was fun going back.”
La Plata rising senior Sydney Bales, another key member of the softball team at left field, enjoyed her visits to both major league stadiums as well. While Chamberlain has already committed for softball, Bales plans to attend the College of Southern Maryland next fall where she could play both softball and volleyball for the Hawks.
“It was a lot of fun,” said Bales, who also plays volleyball for the Warriors. “You don’t get to see those stadiums too often. Winning states for a second year in a row meant a lot. We’ve had some really good seniors on the teams the last two years. Next year me and Jayci will be among the seniors.”
La Plata head baseball coach John Childers also made the visit to both major league stadiums with his players and assistant coaches. Childers, who will be an assistant coach this fall as Charles County middle school baseball gets under way for the first time, enjoyed the abbreviated visit to Nationals Park since the Warriors were able to meet Nationals pitcher Eric Fedde during the rain delay.
“Me and the guys and the coaches went to both stadiums in 2016, too, when we won the state title,” Childers said. “The difference this time was we were able to meet Eric Fedde during the rain delay. I think the kids really enjoyed that. It was a sparse gathering because of the storms that day, but the kids had fun.”
Bales and Chamberlain will both be key players again as the Warriors seek their third straight softball title next spring, but their ability to celebrate their first two titles together brought ample memories.
“You never know how the season is going to end,” Chamberlain said. “We have been really fortunate to win the last two state titles. We’ve had really good players. Being able to celebrate together at Camden Yards was really nice. Right now we’re focused on volleyball, but it’s going to be fun to try to win another state title next spring.”
