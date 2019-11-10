SILVER SPRING — It only took a couple of minutes, 1 minute 42 seconds to be precise, for La Plata goalkeeper Nick Meadows to figure out how the night was going to end for him and his La Plata teammates in their meeting with the Parkside Rams in the Class 2A state boys soccer semifinals on Saturday night.
“We knew the game was going to be decided in the first 10 minutes,” Meadows said. “That first goal, like [La Plata head coach Chris] Butler always says, one goal feels like two in the playoffs. Once we got that, I knew. Everyone got all fired up and I knew right then we were coming out on top.”
Meadows wasn't wrong. The Warriors did add a second goal roughly seven minutes later, but one would have stood up in the team's 2-0 victory over their opponent from Wicomico County at Montgomery Blair High School.
La Plata (14-4-1 overall) advanced to play Century of Carroll County in the 2A state championship game at Loyola University in Baltimore, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
La Plata got on the board first when J.D. Santiago's cross deflected off of a Parkside defender and into the goal. Moments later, Owen Butler headed in a ball from Santiago on a corner kick to grow the lead to 2-0.
“J.D. sent a really nice ball to the back post, perfect for me, and I had the opportunity to finish it,” Butler said of the goal. “It was really good execution all around.”
It was also all the Warriors would need, as the team's defense took over from that point. After surrendering 14 goals in their first four SMAC games this season, and 20 over their first six, including tournament games, it was obvious that there were issues that needed to be addressed in the back. In the time since La Plata's defense has become one of the team's primary strength, and the Warriors have yet to allow a goal in the postseason.
“We gave up 20 goals in our first six games. You can't win anything giving up 20 goals in six games,” Chris Butler said. “We have been working on our defensive structure and team defensive tactics ever since. The last 11 games we've given up two goals. That's what makes the difference. You have to play good, solid team defense.”
“I would not want anyone else in front of me in the whole state right now,” added Meadows. “They're the best back line I've played with in my life. It's unbelievable really. They're playing the best games that they've ever played and they keep getting better and better.”
Echoing the words of his goalkeeper, Chris Butler thought it was imperative that his team, which was seeded fourth among the final eight 2A teams, get off to a quick start against Parkside, which was the top-seeded team in the classification and unbeaten at 15-0 before Saturday's contest.
“Tonight I knew [Parkside] was going to come out with energy and fire. I've seen them play and they are really athletic and they're really emotional. I said we needed to match their intensity and execute our game plan,” he said. “Honestly, I don't think we executed our game plan in the first half, but we did execute two set plays that we worked on and we put it in the back of the net. And like I tell them, in the playoffs one goal feels like two and two goals feels like four. ... It's really crucial that we got on the board first.”
La Plata has never won a state championship, but has appeared in two state finals with the most recent in 2015. For the team's coach, who plans to step down from his post at season's end, there is no mystery as to why this team has put itself in the position it's now in.
“I've been to the state finals three times and every time the kids were special,” Chris Butler said. “They loved each other, they fought for each other, they enjoyed each other's company. It's one of those things that coaches talk about all the time, team chemistry. These guys love each other and they want to win for each other and they want to fight for each other. That's why we're here. That's a good team we just beat. I'm sure they love each other, too, but we have just clicked and they're a special group of kids. I'm lucky to have coached them."
It's also satisfying to be playing to the season's final game for the players. The team has eight seniors listed on the roster, many of whom have been playing together since they were young.
“It's amazing,” Owen Butler said. “We've never won a state championship here and it's our last year. A lot of us have been playing travel since we were 8-years-old together, so it means a lot to us. We're really like brothers on this team. One last game to come together and hopefully get a win.”