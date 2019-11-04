In the moments leading up to Saturday's Class 2A state boys soccer quarterfinal contest between visiting Eastern Tech of Baltimore County and host La Plata, it was Warriors head coach Chris Butler who had briefly and unintentionally become the center of attention.
Butler is in his final season coaching the La Plata boys soccer team and the state quarterfinal represented his final home game. Nearly a dozen former players, some from over 20 years ago, were on hand to help Butler celebrate the occasion, but it was Butler's players who quickly garnered the spotlight once the contest got under way.
La Plata earned a spot in this Saturday's 2A state semifinals as it scored three times in the first 21 minutes of play en route to a 4-0 victory over the Mustangs. Eastern Tech had limited scoring chances against the Warriors cohesive, stingy defense.
La Plata (12-4-1 overall), the fourth seed in the 2A classification, will take on Parkside of Wicomico County in a state semifinal game scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring. Parkside, the top seed, defeated eighth-seeded Patuxent 7-1 in another state quarterfinal contest. Saturday's state semifinal winner moves on to next week's state finals at Loyola University in Baltimore.
"I really didn't want this day to be about me," Butler said. "It was an emotional few minutes and I really didn't want that to impact the way the guys played. They had enough to focus on already playing in a state quarterfinal. They didn't need to put any more pressure on themselves because it was my last home game as their coach."
Whatever pressure the Warriors may have placed on themselves was hardly evident through the early stages.
La Plata senior Cole Trani, who spent his first two years of high school in Massachusetts, scored the Warriors' first two goals in the opening 10 minutes then added an assist when Blake Davis scored on a header just past the midway point of the first half for a commanding 3-0 lead.
"None of us came here expecting to lead 3-0 at halftime," Trani said. "We all wanted to win this game for coach Butler and for the seniors, knowing this was our last home game. I thought we came out and executed the game plan really well. Nobody thought that we would score three goals in the first half, but we executed really well today."
La Plata struck first less than four minutes into the game when Diallo Barnes sent a crossing pass from the far left sideline to the center and Trani slid into the bouncing ball and redirected it into the back of the net. One goal can typically decide the outcome of a playoff game, but the Warriors were hardly content with that tally.
Less than 10 minutes into the game, La Plata scored the day's most esthetically perfect goal. Mateo Milano sent a lead pass down the right sideline to J.D. Santiago, who launched a clean crossing pass to Trani who promptly drilled a shot into the back of the net for a 2-0 Warriors lead and the hosts were still not resting.
Just past the midway point of the first half, La Plata went in front 3-0 as Trani sent a free ball into the box and Davis jumped between two Eastern Tech defenders and headed the ball into the net.
Leading by three goals at the break, La Plata took a far more defensive posture in the second half and goalkeeper Nick Meadows saw little action while preserving the shutout. With roughly three minutes remaining, Trani capped his hat trick when he dribbled past a Mavericks defender and launched a shot from the right side into the left corner of the net.
"I am happy for the kids," Butler said. "They came in here ready to execute the game plan we practiced all week. They communicated with one another really well, especially on defense. Our team defense has been the key to turning our season around. Today we were able to execute well on both ends of the field."
McDonough girls win, La Plata falls
The Rams are headed back to the state semifinals after a 1-0 win at third-seeded Snow Hill of Worcester County in a 1A state girls soccer quarterfinal on Friday afternoon.
McDonough (9-8), the sixth seed in the classification, faces off with seventh-seeded Loch Raven of Baltimore County in the state semifinals at noon Saturday at Northeast High School in Pasadena.
The Warriors (10-7), the seventh seed, lost in penalty kicks at second-seeded Rising Sun of Cecil County on Friday.