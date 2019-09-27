In recent field hockey meetings between the Lackey and La Plata, goals have been hard to attain and the contests have often come down to the last minute or needed overtime to decide.
But Tuesday afternoon at La Plata, the Warriors appeared to hitting on all cylinders right from the outset and scored all five goals in the first half en route to a 5-0 victory over the visiting Chargers. Neither La Plata head coach Pomie Radcliff or Lackey head coach Joe Layman had anticipated a lopsided affair when the game began.
“Our girls really came out and passed the ball well and did a great job on the corners,” Radcliff said. “I thought they really communicated with each other really well and they passed the ball very well. We opened the season with all the tough teams, like Leonardtown, Northern and Chopticon and those losses really helped us raise our level of play.”
La Plata senior Madison Osakowicz scored the Warriors’ opening goal, then senior Makayla Kret added a pair of goals five minutes apart to give the hosts a 3-0 lead. But the Warriors continued to apply serious pressure to Lackey’s defense and later added two more goals in the first half, one from sophomore Kailyn Pratta and another from senior Caitlin Cox, both from penalty corners.
“I thought we communicated a lot better today than in recent games,” Osakowicz said. “We passed the ball well to our open teammates. We had some tough games to open the season, but today was a big confidence booster. I think it gave us the confidence we needed to win the rest of our games.”
Both teams appeared far more even in the second half as the Chargers’ Madison Furman, Morgan Barry and Skylar Harley worked the ball into the La Plata zone on several occasions. Their attacks were often muted by La Plata goalie Kelly Resendes, who recorded three saves to record the shutout.
“We were only down 2-0 at halftime against Patuxent and they’re probably the best team in the state,” Layman said. “So, no offense to La Plata, but we weren’t expecting to be down 5-0 at halftime today. I thought the girls played much better in the second half. We played better on defense and we passed the ball much better. We just couldn’t come up with a goal.”
In previous years, the teams were often tied or perhaps one goal apart at the intermission and then at the end of regulation, but La Plata maintained a steady attack in Tuesday’s win.
The Warriors are scheduled to be at Thomas Stone at 4 p.m. today, while Lackey’s next contest is slated for 5 p.m. Wednesday at home versus McDonough.
“We’ve really been working a lot of corners the past week,” Radcliff said. “Today it paid off. I thought the girls just really executed well. They moved the ball well. I wasn’t expecting this game to be one-sided by any means. We’ve always had some really close games with them in the past. But today our girls just executed really well on both sides of the field.”
