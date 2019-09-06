La Plata
Head coach: John Lennartz (second season)
Last year: 2-8, 0-6 (seventh in SMAC Chesapeake Division)
Athletes to watch: RB/LB Taylun Sanders (Sr.), WR/DB Stephen Cobb (Sr.), DL Jordan Lopez (Sr.), LB Nate Lednum (Sr.), DE Dwayne Thompson (Sr.)
Key personnel losses: LB/RB Tyler Harper (All-County), OL/DB J.T. Phillips, OL Nathaniel Sullivan, WR/S Josh Bayer
Outlook: One year after being seriously hampered by graduation, the La Plata football team returns a bulk of the starters from last year’s youthful squad and also gets one key returner back from St. Frances. The Warriors have size up front on both lines and a solid receiving corps and should make a postseason push later this fall.
Coach’s comments: “A lot of the seniors who are back this year got a lot of valuable playing experience last year. We are actually really solid up front and we have plenty of speed and depth at some skill positions. We’ve been instilling in the players the thoughts that they could be playing in Week 10.”
TED BLACK