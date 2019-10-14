With less than one minute remaining in the first half of Friday's Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division football game, La Plata trailed visiting Westlake, 12-0, and the Warriors had attained a grand sum of two first downs though the first 23 minutes.
Facing the serious prospects of a two-score deficit throughout the second half, La Plata responded by going 65 yards in just four plays and quarterback Donnie Bowman connected with wide receiver Tim Smith Jr. on a 39-yard strike that trimmed the Warriors' deficit to 12-6 at the intermission.
La Plata (4-2, 3-1 SMAC Chesapeake) used that late touchdown as a springboard to second-half success as the Warriors scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to forge a 21-12 victory over Westlake. One week earlier in a 21-14 setback at Patuxent, La Plata had squandered a second-half lead en route to seeing its three-game win streak halted.
"That was a big play right before halftime," said La Plata assistant coach Devonte Williams, subbing for the head coach John Lennartz who was attending the wedding of his son, Derek Lennartz. "We definitely did not want to come out for the second half down two scores. When Donnie hit Timmy right before halftime on that pass over the middle, that was a big spark for us offensively."
Westlake (2-4, 0-3) took advantage of ideal field position to gain the upper hand when the Wolverines went 37 yards in nine plays to take a 6-0 lead. Quarterback Jeremiah Maxwell capped the short drive by scoring on a 2-yard run, but the Wolverines missed the extra point.
Just past the midway point of the second quarter, Westlake added to its lead when the Wolverines took advantage of a short La Plata punt and needed only six plays to go 53 yards with Maxwell scoring from 30 yards out. Westlake failed to add the 2-point conversion on an incomplete pass using the Wildcat formation but led 12-0 with 57.8 seconds left in the half.
"At that point we had the right defense called," Westlake head coach Tony Zaccarelli said. "We just did not do a good job of executing or tackling. It definitely carried over into the second half."
Facing a 12-0 deficit, La Plata responded with perhaps its most pivotal drive of the season. Nico Stout rushed for 13 yards, then Bowman found Sanders for a 13-yard pass then he connected with Smith on a 39-yard strike over the middle for a touchdown with 12.2 seconds left in the half, reducing the Warriors' deficit to 12-6.
Neither team scored in the third quarter, one in which the Wolverines owned a distinct advantage in field position. On its first possession of the fourth quarter, La Plata claimed the lead when Bowman connected with Smith on a 73-yard strike down the left sideline for a touchdown and Jones added the 2-point conversion on a reverse to give the Warriors a 14-12 lead with 6:48 remaining.
Westlake started its next drive deep in its own territory and never reached midfield. On fourth down and 4 from its own 32-yard line, the Wolverines were stuffed short. La Plata needed only five plays to go 34 yards as Taylun Sanders scored on a 22-yard run and kicker Alexis Bryan added the extra point to seal the verdict.
"That was two big plays in the last few minutes," Williams said. "First, we get the stop on defense that we needed then we hit that big run up the middle. John couldn't be here tonight because of his son's wedding, but he gave us all the tools we needed to get the job done tonight."
La Plata hosts Chopticon at 7 p.m. Friday against a Braves team that fell 33-7 to Huntingtown in Week 6. Westlake will host Thomas Stone at 7 p.m. Friday in the 301 Classic against a Cougars squad that fell to Calvert 35-7 in Week 6.