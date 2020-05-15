La Plata girls lacrosse honors its 13 seniors

Boasting a grand sum of 13 seniors, easily enough to field a starting lineup, the La Plata High School girls lacrosse team headed into the spring season with ample hope of attaining numerous goals, literally and figuratively.
La Plata head girls lacrosse coach Kelley Nicholl remembers bringing the group together when they were freshmen on the 2017 team, several of whom were completely new to the sport. But Nicholl was convinced that the Warriors would continue to develop into a cohesive group as they grew together and could be a formidable squad as seniors.
“When these seniors started with me as freshmen, some of them had never played lacrosse before,” Nicholl said. “As an assistant on the girls soccer team, I recruited a lot of the soccer girls to come out and play lacrosse. I knew they were athletic and I wasn’t worried they hadn’t played lacrosse before. I just believed they would all learn quickly and by the time they were seniors they would be very good.”
La Plata senior Madison Meiser and teammate Paige Hollebon have played lacrosse together since they joined the Charles County youth recreation league in elementary school.
Meiser, who also played field hockey for the Warriors all four seasons, was looking forward to her last season together with Hollebon and the other La Plata seniors.
“Even before the first day of practice, all of us seniors had begun talking about the season and some of our goals,” said Meiser, who is headed to Penn State University this fall where she plans to play club field hockey and club lacrosse. “We had all been on the varsity team since freshman year and me and Paige had started playing together many years before that. So not being able to have a senior season was really disappointing.”
Hollebon, who is headed to Towson University this fall to major in nursing and perhaps play club lacrosse with a possible attempt to walk-on to the varsity squad, admitted the Warriors were filled with ample optimism heading into the spring season.
“We were extremely excited to play with other for the last time and go even further this season,” Hollebon said. “We were really set on making it to the SMAC championship again and possibly to the region championship. It was going to be our best season. When we heard the season was canceled, we were really upset and we didn’t want to believe it.”
Fellow La Plata senior Summer Maddox arrived at the school poised to play soccer for four seasons and having never played lacrosse. But after two seasons on the soccer team, Maddox bypassed her final two seasons of that sport to focus on lacrosse. In fact, this past winter she signed her national letter of intent to attend Lenoir-Rhyne University, an NCAA Division II school in North Carolina, and play lacrosse for the school.
“When I first got to La Plata, I had played travel soccer, but I had never played lacrosse before,” Maddox said. “But I really enjoyed coach Nicholl, so when she asked me to come out for lacrosse I did. I was hooked on playing right away and I just always wanted to keep working hard to get better. We really felt like this was going to be our year to play for the SMAC championship again and maybe win a region title together.”
La Plata senior Paige Taylor also had high hopes the Warriors could win the SMAC and Class 2A South Region championship in their final season together.
“I think all of us were really confident that this would be a special year,” said Taylor, who boasts a 5.0 GPA this year and 4.6 cumulative GPA. “We were really looking forward to the season getting started and seeing how far we could go in the region playoffs. It was difficult hearing that we could not have a season.”
In addition to Hollebon, Maddox, Meiser and Taylor, seniors Kaitlyn Brown, Leslie Verga, Gabby Torres, Molli Barnett, Ashley Howard, Cait Cox, Derian Fowler, Carly Trevathan and Katie Lusk completed the veteran lineup.
Nicholl also noted that there is tentative plans for a summer “play date” whereupon all the SMAC girls lacrosse teams could meet for one final time in an informal, unofficial round-robin tournament to enable to teams, especially the seniors, to have one chance to compete together.
