Throughout the fall, La Plata High School junior Alexis Bryan has grown accustomed to spending ample time on the field for the Warriors, both as a forward for the girls soccer team and the place kicker for the football team.
On Tuesday evening in a Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Potomac Division girls soccer game that her school hosted, Bryan scored the lone goal of the outing with just over 10 minutes left in the first half on an assist from junior Kristen Ging and the Warriors held on for a 1-0 victory over the Rams.
“Kristen made a great lead pass to me down the left side and I was able to keep running it past the defenders and then able to get a good shot away,” said Bryan, who has also connected on two extra points for the La Plata football team this fall. “We work a lot on getting the ball out in transition and Kristen does a great job sending it through to our attackers.”
McDonough (2-5, 0-1 SMAC Potomac) had been the more aggressive team through the early stages of the contest and the Rams forwards kept La Plata goalkeeper Mackenzie Miller busy. But the visitors were unable to dent the scoreboard and eventually Ging and her teammates were able to reverse the field. She and Madisyn Dull both fed the ball to the Warriors attackers and one defensive lapse proved decisive.
Ging was not only the primary distributor on passes in the McDonough zone, she also came close to tallying a pair of goals in the second half. Two of her shots just sailed over the crossbar, one slightly wide right of the target and the other through the football goal posts.
“We just got caught in transition on that play,” McDonough head coach Dave Bradshaw said. “But my girls played hard. They gave it their all. Marisa played a tremendous game. Their goal came when we just got beat in transition. But after that our girls continued to fight hard and they never gave up.”
McDonough controlled the first 10 minutes of play thanks to the efforts of a youthful, talented front line that included Kaidence Anderson, Ava Lyddanne and Sophia Bourassa. The Rams had a number of good possessions into La Plata territory, but the Warriors turned them away and kept Miller out of harm’s way.
La Plata (3-4, 1-0) had employed a defensive tact in the first half while thwarting McDonough, but on one key possession the Warriors caught the Rams flat. Ging was able to chase down a free ball near midfield and dribbled into Rams territory and fed Bryan with a crisp crossing pass and she was able to drill past a diving Gibbs into the left corner of the net for the game’s only goal.
“When I got the ball and turned up field, I knew where Alexis was going to be,” said Ging, who nearly added an insurance goal of her own in the second half. “Once she got the ball up top, I knew she was going to score.”
McDonough also kept Miller busy in the second half with a number of good possessions and attacks that resulted in a handful of corner kicks, but the goalie and her defenders were able to turn aside the Rams and preserve the Warriors’ victory.
Anderson and Lyddanne again proved to be the primary nemesis of the La Plata defense, but the youthful Rams were turned away in the late stages.
McDonough is scheduled to be at Thomas Stone at 5 p.m. today, while La Plata’s next match is slated for 5 p.m. Tuesday at Westlake.
Twitter: @tblacksomds1