COLLEGE PARK — The quartet of players on the La Plata High School golf team found conditions ideal for the opening round of the Class 2A-1A state tournament at the University of Maryland golf course.
La Plata finished tied with Linganore of Frederick County with a team score of 323, 14 better than Oakdale of Frederick County and Warriors junior Gavin Ganter was the low medalist following an even-par 72 that featured six birdies, including two straight to end the day. Trevor Simpson (79), Jake Ellis (83) and Jake Gleason (89) completed the La Plata quartet.
"I really didn't have my best stuff today," said Ganter, whose round also included a pair of double bogeys, two bogeys and eight pars. "I started on No. 17 with a birdie and then I finished with birdies on No. 15 and No. 16 and I had a birdie on No. 9. My irons were not real good today. I could have avoided those two double bogeys."
Simpson finished the day with a 7-over 79, but the La Plata sophomore was also looking to shave a few strokes off of his score in the final round, scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday at Maryland. He recorded birdies on No. 17 and No. 18, but bogeyed a pair of par-3 holes. Like Ganter, Simpson admitted his irons prevented him from shooting several strokes lower.
"I hit some good drives on No. 17 and No. 18, but on those two par-3s I was way off on the tee shot," Simpson said. "On that one par-3 on the front nine, I probably sailed 50 yards past the green and then scrambled to make bogey. But on No. 18, I hit a good drive then chipped up to within 10 feet and made the birdie putt. My irons probably let me down a little today."
La Plata head coach Dave Russell, also the head golf coach at the College of Southern Maryland during the spring, admitted the Warriors' score on Tuesday fell within his expected range of 315 to 325. With the Warriors tied with Linganore for the top spot in the 2A-1A team standings after the opening round, Russell eagerly looking forward to the second round.
"Coming in here, I thought 315 was reasonable, but I figured they would be right around 320," Russell said. "Gavin was right around even-par the whole day and Trevor played well. Now it's up to our other guys to drop a few strokes on Thursday. I figured we would be one of the three teams coming back here for the second day."
The opening round of the 4A-3A tournament was postponed Monday by heavy rains last weekend, pushing that round to Wednesday and the final round for all classifications that was scheduled for Thursday was changed again to Monday.
In the chase for the individual title among 2A-1A male golfers, Ganter owned a three-stroke lead over Linganore's Ethan Crabb (75), with Simpson (79) and Oakdale's Chris Lee (79) tied for third and Linganore's Austin May (82) another three strokes back in fifth, with the Warriors' Jake Ellis only one shot behind him. La Plata (323), Linganore (323) and Oakdale (337) were the only three teams to advance to the second round, while six others did not make the cut.
"It would be great if we could come here and get the team title," Simpson said. "That's been one of our goals since the season started."