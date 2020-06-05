La Plata graduate Schueller signs with Davis & Elkins for swimming

Following a swim career that included a pair of state titles and numerous school records, La Plata High School graduate Megan Schueller signed her National Letter of Intent to attend Davis & Elkins College in West Virginia.
Schueller, whose twin brother, Kristopher Schueller, also enjoyed a superb career in the pool with the Warriors over the past four seasons, will head to Davis & Elkins although she did not have a chance to actually visit the campus. Nevertheless, she is hardly heading to the West Virginia school completely sight unseen.
“I didn’t have a chance to visit the campus, but I saw a lot of pictures of it,’ Schueller said of Davis & Elkins, an NCAA Division II school which competes in the Mountain East Conference. “It’s a small campus which is something I was looking for. Their coach [Nicole Rose] reached out to me on a number of occasions and I just felt like it was the best place for me.”
La Plata and Hawthorne Country Club head swim coach Mary Jane Cupples had watched the Schueller twins emerge from their youthful days with the Gators in the Prince-Mont Swim League to prominent swimmers in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference and crucial members of the Warriors’ success in the pool the past four seasons.
“From a shy 8-and-Under until a senior in high school, you could find Megan by my side,” Cupples said. “She is a fierce competitor that always strives for first place. She works hard in and out of the pool. She is easy to coach and attacks every practice. Megan is a strong relay swimmer and has won many close races.”
Last winter, Schueller won the 50-yard freestyle (24.35 seconds) at the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference championships and at the Class 3A-2A-1A South Region championships (24.70) then was second in the 3A-2A-1A state championships (24.15). It was her first setback in that event in three years, but her final clocking was a personal best.
“My senior year was really good,” Schueller said. “I set a number of personal records in the 50 free and the 100 free. i know that I didn’t win the 50 free state title this year, but I set a personal best so I was happy with it. I set a personal best in the 100 free at regionals.”
Schueller also won the 100 free (55.03) at the 3A-2A-1A South championships then was sixth in the 100 free (56.37) at the 3A-2A-1A state championships. Schueller joined junior Morgan Thompson, sophomore Emma French and freshman Kaeleigh Cupples to win the 200 medley relay (1 minute 53.87 seconds) at the region meet and Schueller, senior Summer Maddox, Thompson and Couples won the 200 free relay (1:44.17).
“Our relays were really good all season,” Schueller said. “I thought we really ended the season at our best. We won two region titles then we placed at states, which was good. We have a lot of good girls on the team and most of them are back next year.”
In addition to finishing second in the 50 free and sixth in the 100 free at states, Schueller joined Thompson, French and Cupples on the 200 medley relay (1:56.31) which finished third and later she joined Maddox, Thompson and Cupples on the 200 free relay (1:42.37) which took second. As she had done all season, Schueller anchored both relays.
“Megan was undefeated her sophomore and junior year [in the 50 free] and was a state runner-up her senior year,” Cupples said. “She holds two varsity records in individual events and she was the anchor of two relay varsity records at La Plata. She holds the 50 free record at SMAC and now both the 50 free and 100 free records at regionals as well as anchoring the 200 medley and 200 free relays that hold records.”
