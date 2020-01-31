Following a calendar year in which a pair of the school’s longtime coaches retired, La Plata High School recently named its new head boys lacrosse and boys soccer coaches for their respective inaugural 2020 seasons.
Lucas “Luke” Bayer, the oldest son of former La Plata head boys lacrosse coach, Kris Bayer, will take over the same position his father resigned following the spring 2019 season. Then later this fall, Nicholas “Nic” Andrews will take the helm as the head boys soccer coach after veteran coach Chris Butler retired at the end of the 2019 fall season after guiding the Warriors to the Class 2A state final.
Bayer will follow in the footsteps of his father who guided the Warriors to a 108-51 overall mark during his long tenure as the La Plata boys lacrosse coach. Bayer admits that he has some big shoes to fill, but the 2019 Virginia Tech University graduate — he did not play in college — and 2015 La Plata product and current math teacher at the school is eager to accept that role.
“I know that I definitely have some big shoes to fill,” Bayer said. “But I could not have asked for a better coach and mentor to follow. I played for my father for all four years at La Plata and I’ve come back to help as an assistant at times. He’s definitely taught me a lot about the sport and really what it takes to organize practices and be a good coach.”
Andrews also follows in the footsteps of a longtime coach in Butler, who had two separate tenures as the La Plata head boys soccer coach. Andrews had been an assistant under Butler for the past eight years and now is eager to accept the role as next in line for the Warriors when the 2020 fall campaign gets under way.
“I’ve learned a tremendous amount about coaching soccer over the past eight years under coach Butler,” said Andrews, also a math teacher at the school. “He’s been a big influence on me as a coach. I’m hoping to continue the success that he enjoyed coaching at La Plata during his career and I’m hoping we can get back to the state title game again.”
Butler often remarked that winning the state title was essentially his primary goal. He twice guided the Warriors to the 2A state title game in his second stint as coach, both of which Andrews could easily recall as a La Plata assistant.
“During my eight years as an assistant, coach Butler and I got to the 2A state title game twice and unfortunately we lost both times,” Andrews said. “So, next time I am hoping we can take care of some unfinished business and bring the title back to La Plata. But right now the goal is to maintain the same level of play that coach Butler established.”
Twitter: @tblacksomds1