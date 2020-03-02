LANDOVER — Wrestlers from the various Southern Maryland Athletic Conference enjoyed a banner, albeit prolonged day on Saturday at the Class 2A-1A South Region tournament at Fairmont Heights High School.
In all, eight SMAC wrestlers departed with a region title, including five boys from La Plata High School and one from Lackey High School and two female wrestlers from McDonough. La Plata will send 12 wrestlers in total to the state tournament this weekend at Show Place Arena in Upper Marlboro.
La Plata senior Owen Butler recorded a gritty victory in his 152-pound final match with Earl "Trey" Shepherd III of Douglass of Prince George's County. Butler trailed, 6-3, heading into the third period but rallied for a 10-6 victory to remain undefeated on the season. He will seek his second straight state title this weekend and will get ample help from a family member and former La Plata star wrestler.
"Being down going into the third round was definitely something different for me," Butler said. "I wasn't expecting to be that far behind. But I was able to get on top in the third round and I was able to stay on top by just getting back to what I needed to do. It was definitely a tough match. Now it's all about getting ready for states and I'm glad I will have the chance to practice this week with my brother, Cam, who is home from college right now."
La Plata's Koda DeAtley (126 pounds), Gabe Jackson (132, Jason Mohler (160) and Nate Lednum (195) also recorded region titles on Saturday. DeAtley and Mohler made quick work of their opponents with first-period pins, while Lednum edged Western's Alfred Murdock, 4-3, and Jackson recorded a second-period pin over Southern's Connor Persaud.
Three other La Plata wrestlers advanced to the finals where their bids for a region title were thwarted. Mason Winkler (106) suffered a 6-5 setback to Pikesville's Kiah Noble, while Quentin Dibble (220) and Wayne Johnson (285) were pinned in their title matches.
McDonough also enjoyed a superb day as freshmen Elizabeth Heglar (138) and Katarina Nutter (144) won region titles. Heglar defeated Patuxent freshman Nadia Sands via a late first-period pin, while Nutter won her region crown in a walkover. McDonough's Jadyn Wilbert (180) suffered a late first-period pin to Western's Maime Thiam.
"This whole day was very exciting," said Heglar, who became the first Rams female wrestler to win a region title. "I wanted to do something different this winter and my soccer coach suggested that I take up wrestling. I usually practice with different boys and then compete against boys. I can't believe I won a region title by freshman year and now get to compete at states my first year."
Lackey junior Jeremy McBain (120) recorded a late 4-2 victory over Southern's Andrew Ruel in a very tight match. McBain led 2-1 heading into the third period but yielded the tying point after being penalized for a second stall. But McBain got control of Ruel late in the third period and forged the victory, which redeemed a setback from one year earlier.
"He beat me in the region semifinals last year and I guess he thought he was going to beat me again," McBain said. "I think I just wanted it a little more. I didn't see the ref signal a stall, so I was surprised to get penalized a point. But that last 30 seconds I think I just wanted it more. It was tied until I was able to get a takedown late in the round."
Lackey had several wrestlers advance to the region finals, including Cameron Stuart who suffered a controversial 12-10 setback when Carver's Taemar Rollins was awarded two back points after the final whistle. Stuart and Lackey head coach Brandon Paulin both contended that the points were awarded belatedly and the match should have gone into overtime tied at 10.
Even in brackets where they did not eventually prevail, SMAC wrestlers had a good showing.
At 106, Winkler was the runner-up and Lackey's Parris Blake won the consolation final. At 113, the Chargers' Earlie Harris was edged by Southern's Justin Knapp, 5-4, in the championship match, while Ryan Furl of Patuxent pinned Westlake's Miles Anderson in the consolation final.
At 120, where McBain won the title, La Plata's Brandon Lee pinned McDonough's Nolyn Hudler early in the second period to take the consolation final. La Plata's Tyler Plourde (138) suffered setbacks in the semifinals and consolation final, but the Warriors' Max Hayes (145) won his consolation final. Lackey's Brandon Jordan (152) won his consolation final as did the Chargers' Jacob Ham (160).
La Plata's Luke Szoch won the consolation final at 170. At 195, McDonough's Darnell Payne won the consolation final against Fairmont Heights' Randy Gibbs, who suffered a serious left arm injury during the match in which he led 7-4 at the time.