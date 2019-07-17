For the third time in 48 hours, St. Mary's Post 255 and La Plata Post 82 faced off in American Legion baseball action. And for the third time it was St. Mary's coming away with the win, 6-3.
St. Mary's broke a 2-2 tie by scoring two runs in the sixth inning, then added two more in the seventh to get the win.
“It was great. My defense had my back the whole game,” said St. Mary’s pitcher Brett Rothman who pitched six innings and struck out two. “My team got me some early runs and also an early lead and just made plays for me on the field and had my back. I was just mixing speeds and trying to hit my spots.
La Plata is a very good team. They put the ball in play a lot. They know how to hit with two strikes and they hit the gaps really well. They also know how to run the bases. I just wanted to go out there and compete and give my team a shot at winning the ballgame. It felt great coming out here and getting the win.”
St. Mary’s head coach Steve Zumpano was pleased with the way that his team delivered on Friday.
“La Plata is a good team and Dave Harris does a nice job with them,” Zumpano said. “When you play a team three times in a row it’s hard to beat them three times. The way we came back the other day down in the seventh inning gave the guys a lot more confidence. Knowing we can come back in any situation is a big confidence booster. When it’s tied 2-2, we felt like we could pull away. They made it interesting at the end. I’m happy with how we played."
St. Mary’s was first on the board in the second inning as Shean Cameron had a leadoff double and scored on Derrick Zumpano's RBI single.
St. Mary’s added another run in the top of the next inning when Chase Ogden doubled, went to third base on a wild pitch from La Plata hurler Travis Bradley and came home on another wild pitch to make the score 2-0.
Heading into the top of the fourth, La Plata swapped Bradley for Derrick Musser on the mound and Musser held St. Mary’s to a scoreless inning with two strikeouts.
“We could have left him in to finish the game, but this game is not as important to us as the playoffs starting next week,” La Plata head coach Dave Harris said. “So we had to keep Travis available. I had to be real careful with my pitching.”
“It felt good,” Bradley said. “We had a couple mistakes, but if we can minimize those, we can beat any team. We have to make the plays and just relax out there. The guys that are here have to be good because some players are missing. It’s just a back-and-forth always between these two teams. I could have kept going, but I’m fine with the rest. I want to win this tournament and states.”
La Plata came back and tie the game in the bottom of the fourth with two runs.
Logan Handwork walked to start the inning, followed by a single from Jordan McKenzie with Brandon DeAtley, courtesy runner for Handwork, going to third.
Zach Harris then reached on an error that scored DeAtley to trim the La Plata deficit to 2-1. Dyllan Sheldon’s sacrifice fly then scored McKenzie to knot the game at 2.
St. Mary’s scored two more runs to take the lead in the top of the sixth. Cole Tarleton walked, went to second on Scott Cameron’s groundout to first and came home on an RBI single from Cameron Clarke to break the tie. Clarke then went to second on a wild pitch and third on Cameron’s flyout and scored on Rothman's RBI single to make it 4-2.
La Plata came to within a run in the bottom of the sixth as DeAtley crossed the plate when Patrick Estevez hit into a fielders choice.
La Plata swapped Musser for Sheldon on the mound and St. Mary’s added some insurance runs in the seventh.
Zumpano led off with a single to left-center field, then Blake Withrow and Tarleton each walked to load the bases.
With the bases loaded and two outs, Scott Cameron was hit by a pitch to force home Ogden, Zumpano’s courtesy runner, making it 5-3.
La Plata then swapped Sheldon for Trevon Hayes on the mound for its fourth change of the night. St. Mary’s added another run when Clarke came home on a wild pitch to push the lead to 6-3.
Scott Cameron came on to pitch the bottom of the seventh for St. Mary's and earned the save while striking out two.
“Brett Rothman did a heck of a job on the mound,” Steve Zumpano said. “Scotty Cameron came in in the end and made it interesting. It’s good to see him get some work this year and get the save for us. In Legion, you run into pitch counts, so we try to play on Sunday again and roll into the week, so we are trying to pace guys. He’s obviously been in the trenches in that situation before, and there’s nobody I trust more.”