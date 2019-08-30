His score at the end of Wednesday afternoon’s season-opening round showed Gavin Ganter was three strokes better than anyone, as the La Plata High School rising junior and his teammates hosted Chopticon, Leonardtown and St. Charles at Swan Point Yacht & Country Club in Issue. But after coming in with a 38, Ganter was thinking about the places where his round could have been a bit better.
“It started pretty good,” he said. “Bogey and then birdied the second hole, so I got it back. Then we had some bad weather roll in and I didn’t stay with it mentally on the 14th hole. Got a double there which led to the 2-over. It’s great to be the low medalist for the day, but I still have a lot of improving to do for the rest of the season.”
Ganter’s round led the Warriors to an aggregate 165, allowing them to earn a sweep in the first match of the season. Chopticon shot a 185 to come in second, while Leonardtown finished at 206. With two golfers competing, St. Charles did not have the requisite four to comprise a team score.
In all, it was a solid if not spectacular showing for La Plata (3-0 overall), a team that has some big goals for the season. Following up Ganter with the Warriors’ counting scores were Trevor Simpson (41), Jake Ellis (42) and Jake Gleason (44). It was far from a disappointing day, but it was one La Plata head coach David Russell felt his team could certainly trim a few strokes from.
“It was a solid start,” Russell said. “The first four guys were the low four for the day. They all know they can play better and have played better, so it’s a good benchmark to measure where we’re at and where we need to be.”
Traditionally, La Plata has been one of the top golf programs in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference and for many years was a regular contender at the state tournament. This year, the team hopes to again be a factor in the year’s final tournament after failing to make the cut as a team the past couple of seasons.
“I really hope our team makes the cut at states,” Ganter said of his goals for the season. “We’ve been there. We’ve made states the past two years, but we haven’t made the cut. I’m hoping this is the year. We have a solid group of guys playing, so I think we should have a good shot at it this year.”
Russell concurred, feeling that this year’s team is well-equipped to make a solid push.
“I’m very high on the group this year,” he said “It’s deep, as far as experience, four or five seniors. I’d like to finally go to states in College Park and represent SMAC as a good conference. Struggled quite a bit for a while, so hopefully we’re at least back for this year.”
The Warriors’ next match is scheduled for 4 p.m. Wednesday at Hawthorne Country Club in La Plata versus McDonough and Patuxent.
Chopticon (2-1) was paced by Cameron Clarke’s 42, while Sydney Gatton (46), Sam Nebel (47) and Tyler Quade (50) rounded out the Braves’ top four scores.
Jake Sohne came in with a 45 to card the low round for Leonardtown (1-2), while Matt Bobrowski (51), Will Kurtz (54) and Trevor Bowes (56) also provided counting scores for the Raiders.
Ryann Brown and Logan Brown were the St. Charles contingent (0-3) for the match, carding 53 and 63, respectively.
Clarke’s round had a few twists and turns, including a situation mid-round when another player accidentally struck his ball, but he was relatively pleased with the final result.
“I felt like I was having a good round throughout the day,” he said. “I started off a little rough. I think it was No. 15 I hit my tee shot and [another player] hit my ball instead of his and it kind of got me out of my groove, so I had to bounce back from that. I stayed steady after that.”
Looking at the season ahead, Clarke would like to see his team golf well enough to win the St. Mary’s County title and then finish the season strong in the bigger tournaments that follow.
“I’m hoping we can take back counties this year as a team,” he said, “and hopefully we can do well at districts and at SMAC.”
Chopticon’s next match is scheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesday at Hawthorne versus Calvert and Huntingtown and Lackey.
Leonardtown is slated to be at White Plains Golf Course at 4 p.m. Thursday for a quad match versus Northern, North Point and Westlake. St. Charles is scheduled to face Great Mills and Thomas Stone at 4 p.m. Wednesday at White Plains.
