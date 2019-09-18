La Plata 2, Patuxent 0 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save La Plata 1 1Patuxent 0 0 Goals: La Plata (Ging 2)Saves: La Plata (Miller 7) Twitter: @cfhphilly Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Latest e-Edition Maryland Independent 38 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Latest Special Section Chesapeake Bay Wedding Latest News Archbishop Neale School welcomes leader of archdiocese at opening Mass It's only halftime for hurricane season Partnership between schools, sheriff resulted in quick responses Cameras could be a deterrent to littering Police need to enforce common traffic laws Library, writers group working together again Right, Meg? Up, up and a waffle Free Dentistry Day is set for Saturday in La Plata Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Maryland Independent - Headlines Southern Maryland News Updates Breaking news and headlines from all four Southern MD newspapers. Southern MD Sports - Headlines You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists