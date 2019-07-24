As he stepped into the batter’s box in the bottom of the fifth inning on Saturday morning at La Plata High School, Jordan McKenzie was itching to do something loud. Through three at-bats, the La Plata Post 82 outfielder had reached base once, but hadn’t put a real satisfying swing on the ball.
That changed quickly, as McKenzie drilled the first pitch he saw over the left-field fence to increase La Plata’s lead over Hughesville Post 238 to 11-2. The hosts proceeded to defeat Hughesville 12-2 in six innings in what was the championship game of the Frank Riley League tournament. With the win, La Plata qualified for the American Legion state tournament which is scheduled to begin July 29 in Cumberland.
“I was a little frustrated. I was hitting the ball, but I wasn’t hitting it well,” McKenzie said of his mindset prior to his three-run shot. “When I saw that first pitch right down the middle, they didn’t tell me to take, so I was swinging away.”
The homer was the big blow in a disastrous half-inning for Hughesville, as it surrendered eight two-out runs to lose any chance to pull an upset. Amid the inning, the team committed a couple of errors on plays that could have ended the inning with minimal damage and La Plata capitalized on the mistakes.
For La Plata, Travis Bradley contributed a two-run single in the frame, while Patrick Estevez’s grounder to shortstop drove home another, while a second run managed to score on the play when Landon Jewell, who had been on second base, never stopped running and slid home safely.
“We were playing well,” Hughesville coach Chris Gase said. “Realistically, if you take the errors out on both sides, it should have been 3-0 there in the fifth. But we were just down by one entering that inning and we just let stuff snowball. ... We intentionally walked one kid and they made us pay for it with a two-run single. After that it snowballed. We dropped a fly ball that could have been the third out. We had another mental error that could have been another out. When you give a good veteran ball team like La Plata five or six outs in an inning, they’re going to make you pay.”
La Plata brought the game to a mercy-rule end in the sixth, when Zach Harris slammed a double to left and then scored on Bradley’s RBI single. Bradley, who went 2 for 4 with three RBIs at the plate, also went the distance on the mound for the hosts, allowing just four hits and two fourth-inning runs.
“I felt good,” Bradley said. “In warmups I wasn’t feeling really good. I kept slipping on the mound. I wasn’t feeling the pitches. I got in the game and I just felt confident with the defense behind me. ... It was a good defensive game.”
Trailing 3-0 through three, Hughesville made things interesting in the top of the fourth when it cut the deficit to a single run.
Tommy Brill and Anthony Bonacorsy both got aboard to start the inning, John Lusk’s single then drove home Brill, while Bonacorsy also scored due to some La Plata struggles in the field on the play. Later, Austin Dalton’s two-out single gave Hughesville an opportunity to tie the game, but Lusk was cut down at the plate for the inning’s final out.
The loss marked the end of the season for the first-year Hughesville program, which Gase expects to continue to improve going forward.
“We’re a young team. We’ll grow from this,” he said. “All but one kid will be back next year, so we’re a young team and we’ll grow and try to figure out a way to beat these guys next year.”
The league tournament consisted of just three teams, with Calvert Legion joining Hughesville and La Plata. St. Mary’s Post 255, which would have entered as the top seed, bowed out of the league tournament as the team did not figure to enough players available for next week’s state tournament. La Plata, which has been a regular at the state gathering the past few years, won the state tournament two years ago.
“I think we have a chance,” Bradley said of this year’s prospects. “We just have to work on the pitchers getting ready for the games, bullpens, making sure everybody is healthy for states. We should be fine.”
“I think we should be straight at states as long as we have our pitching together,” McKenzie added. “I know our defense always has the pitchers’ back. We don’t usually make too many errors. As long as we have our pitching and we put the ball in play, I think we should be good at states.”
Twitter: @cfhphilly