CUMBERLAND — With many of the mainstays from the successful La Plata Post 82 American Legion baseball teams of the past couple of summers now aged out, this was always viewed as something of a rebuilding summer for the program as it infused a healthy dose of youth in the place of the depth and experience the team had previously enjoyed.
So that the team dropped its opening game to Worcester Post 166 at Memorial Field in the opening game of the American Legion state tournament on Monday morning was not necessarily a shocking development, though the 16-2 final score was certainly not according to plan.
La Plata pitchers issued 12 walks and hit two batters, its defense struggled at times to make routine plays and the offense was not able to come up with the hits it needed in key situations in a game that turned into a rout, though the La Plata squad did manage to avoid a run-rule shortened outcome.
“This was supposed to be a rebuild year for us,” La Plata head coach Dave Harris said. “We’re still very young, so it’s getting them some good experience. We did make it through seven innings. With the way the game started we didn’t think we would make it past five.”
Worcester scratched out a run in the top of the first inning as Cole Gursky led off with a walk and eventuallly scored on Tristan McDonough’s single. La Plata had an opportunity to answer in the inning’s bottom half, but left the bases loaded without scoring.
In the second, Worcester got things started with one out, as Blake Marshall was hit by a pitch and then Gavin Bunting and Gursky followed with bunt singles, the latter of which pushed Marshall across the plate. Hayden Snelsire drew a walk to load the bases, while Billy Wheatley drew a two-out walk to push home Bunting to increase the lead to 3-0. Dawson Delaney’s fly ball for the potential third out of the inning was dropped, allowing three runs to increase the Worcester lead to 6-0.
Trevon Hayes led off the bottom half of the inning with a single, while Marquill Barnes drew a one-out walk to put runners on first and second and again give La Plata an opportunity to do some damage. But Snelsire worked out of the situation unscathed, striking out Patrick Estevez before retiring Jordan McKenzie on a fly ball to center.
Worcester tacked on three more runs in the third to run its advantage to 9-0 before La Plata finally got on the board in the inning’s bottom half. Trevor Drummond was hit by a pitch and Dyllan Sheldon walked to set the stage for Zach Harris’ two-run double to the fence in left-center field. But those two runs proved to be all La Plata could muster, while its opponent put up two more in the fourth and then five more in the final inning to create the final margin.
“We made some errors on top of some walks which didn’t help us,” Dave Harris said. “We didn’t hit very well with runners in scoring position. Zach’s double was the only hit we had with runners in scoring position. Rough game.
“[Relief pitcher] Landon Jewell did a nice job. He came in and settled us in for the last 3 2/3 innings. That was a bright spot. Other than that there weren’t many bright spots. We didn’t make the routine plays and they were a very solid team. They will do well in this tournament. They played good, solid fundamental baseball and we didn’t and that was the difference.”
Just two years removed from winning the state tournament, Harris hoped this year’s La Plata squad would shake off the rough start and perform well enough to stick around the tournament for a bit. Monday morning’s loss sent the team to an elimination game on Tuesday morning.
“My guys are very resilient,” Harris said. “I think we will shake this off tomorrow and have a better result. We’ve been here before and have actually had this happen before and we did come back and win two more games after losing the first one. Hopefully we can do that again to at least get deeper into the tournament.”
