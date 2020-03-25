La Plata's Vienneau rebounds from surgery for superb senior year in swimming

One year after missing much of his junior season following shoulder surgery. La Plata High School senior Conor Vienneau perhaps exceeded even his own expectations.
Vienneau, who is headed to Gettysburg College in Pennsylvania this fall, was able to drop time from his last full season as a sophomore and eventually captured five individual postseason titles. He won both the 100-yard and 200 freestyle at the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference and Class 3A-2A-1A South Region championships and also garnered the 3A-2A-1A state title in the 100 free.
‘I could not have asked for a better way to end my senior season,” Vienneau said. “I put in a lot of extra work after the surgery to get ready for my senior year and it really paid off. Being able to culminate the season with those postseason titles was more than I could have asked for.”
Vienneau not only dominated the 100 free and 200 free throughout the SMAC schedule and through the postseason meets, he also displayed plenty of versatility. La Plata swim coach Mary Jane Cupples was quick to note that she could put Vienneau in virtually any stroke and any distance and he would emerge victorious.
“Conor had a tremendous senior season,” Cupples said. “He swam anything that I asked him to swim. He continued to drop time during the season and he had a great postseason. Considering that he almost missed a whole season, for him to win two SMAC, two region and a state title was great. He was a big part of our relays as well.”
Vienneau joined senior Kristopher Schueller and sophomores Luke Kang and Dylan Tompkins on a 200 medley relay team that won both the SMAC and 3A-2A-1A South Region titles. Vienneau, Schueller, Kang and junior Hudson Wright combined to win the region title in the 200 free relay as well.
“Our relays were a lot of fun this year,” Vienneau said. “Me and Kris both came in together as freshmen and he was very fast in those sprints. Our younger guys like Luke and Hudson and Dylan were all very good all season. We were able to win some postseason titles and break team records. The relays were great to be a part of.”
Vienneau captured the state title in the 100 free in a time of 47.51 seconds after earlier finishing second in the 200 free (1 minute 43.60 seconds). Vienneau, Schueller, Kang and Tompkins combined to place third in the 200 medley relay at states (1:41.25) and Vienneau, Schueller, Kang and Wright were fourth 200 free relay at states (1:33.38).
With a successful senior season behind him, Vienneau is headed to NCAA Division-III Gettysburg to continue his swimming career and pursue a degree in political science. Vienneau noted that Gettysburg was an ideal fit for him on numerous levels and looked forward to being part of a program with Greg Brown heading into his second season as coach.
“It’s a great school and they have my major and the swim program up there is very competitive,” Vienneau said. “They compete in a league where you see a lot of fast times, some that would be competitive in Division I. Coach Brown came over from Army where he had been an assistant and I really want to be part of what he’s started for the next four years.”
