COLLEGE PARK — While swimmers from the larger schools in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference were virtually overwhelmed in the Class 4A-3A state swim championships on Saturday morning, their counterparts from the smaller schools shined at the 3A-2A-1A state championships in the second session of the day at the University of Maryland's Eppley Recreation Center.
Although none of the teams were in serious contention for a team title on Saturday, Calvert High School senior Ben Voelker and La Plata High School senior Conor Vienneau both captured individual titles. Vienneau was also second in another event and Warriors senior twins Kris Schueller and Megan Schueller both recorded a pair of second-place finishes.
Poolesville High School of Montgomery County came through with the team titles in boys (374 points) and girls (338.5). La Plata's girls finished fifth (133) and the boys (140) were sixth.
Calvert's boys (95) placed 11th as Voelker, its most accomplished senior, established some precedence. Voelker became the first member of the program to garner a state title when he captured the boys 100-yard backstroke in 53.58 seconds, overtaking Poolesville junior Joshua Hou in the final strokes to win by five one-hundredths of a second.
"I was so pumped after I won," said Voelker, who plans to swim and major in journalism in college. "The difference between this week and last week was I just stayed focused on myself. I didn't look over to see where [Hou] was. Last week at regionals I was concerned with that Thomas Stone swimmer [Clayton Jameson] and I looked over at him a few times and didn't focus on just being myself out there."
Voelker had earlier finished ninth in the 500 freestyle (4:58.42), an event he had never competed in prior to this winter. Voelker and fellow seniors Mason Lusby and Noah Breske and junior Erik Danielson also combined to take seventh in the 200 medley relay (1:44.70), then later Voelker, Lusby, Danielson and senior Aidan Levija combined for eighth in the 400 free relay (3:33.32). Danielson also placed 10th in the 200 IM (2:06.72).
La Plata swimmers delivered a bevy of superb efforts in individual events and relays and one of its seniors departed with a gold medal.
Vienneau, who missed much of his junior season after having shoulder surgery, captured the boys 100 free (47.51) by nearly a full second after finishing second in the 200 free (1:43.60). He had won a pair of state titles as a sophomore and the Gettysburg College (Pa.) recruit regained his winning ways on Saturday in his final individual event.
The Schuellers played bridesmaid roles while delivering personal best efforts in their main events. Kris Schueller finished second in the boys 100 breaststroke (57.74) and 50 free (22.37), while Megan Schueller was the runner-up in the 50 free (24.15) — her first setback in that event since her freshman year — and was sixth in the 100 free (54.37).
La Plata's relays also performed well at the state meet. Vienneau, Kris Schueller and sophomores Luke Kang and Dylan Tompkins combined to take third in the boys 200 medley relay (1:41.25) and Vienneau, Schueller, Kang and junior Hudson Wright combined to place fourth in the boys 200 free relay (1:33.38). In girls, Junior Morgan Thompson, freshman Kaeleigh Cupples, sophomore Emma French and Schueller combined to take third in the 200 medley relay (1:53.89) and later that same quartet took second in the 200 free relay (1:42.37).
"I was happy with all of my events today," Megan Schueller said. "I dropped time in both the 50 free and the 100 free and our relays dropped time. I wasn't really focused on placing today. I knew the competition in both of my individual events was going to be very good. Our relays placed well and dropped time."
McDonough's girls attained the second most points among SMAC teams at the meet while finishing 17th overall with 47 points.
Junior Alexandra Tompkins finished third in the girls 100 breast (1:06.65) and also placed 12th in the 50 free (26.20).
Tompkins along with senior Katie Mahr, freshman Jamie Byrd-Taft and sophomore Reagan Hulvey combined to place 13th in the girls 200 medley relay (2:02.36) and later that same quartet took ninth in the 200 free relay (1:48.55). Mahr, Byrd-Taft and sophomores Eileen Browning and Ava Lyddane were 17th in the 400 free relay (4:15.31).
In boys, McDonough was 23rd with nine points. Rams sophomore Cole Rapczynski was 12th in the 100 breast (1:05.42). Rapczynski and seniors Brady Ferriter, Faris Plummer and Steven McPhee placed 15th in the 200 free relay (1:41.77).
Thomas Stone took 15th overall in boys with 32 points and girls tied for 26th with three points.
Sophomore Clayton Jameson placed seventh in the boys 100 back (56.36) and 10th in the 200 free (1:51.06). Senior Justin Truitt was ninth in the 100 fly (56.13) and 13th in the 50 free (23.45). In girls, junior Cora Jameson took 14th in the 200 free (2:12.82) and was 17th in the 500 free (6:03.85).
Westlake's boys finished 20th overall with 14 points thanks to good efforts in a pair of relays.
Sophomore Justin Hill, juniors David Schuyler and Bryce Simmons and senior Christian Decker combined to grab 16th in the 200 medley relay (1:54.80). Simmons, Schuyler, Decker and junior Noah Burriss placed 11th in the 200 free relay (1:38.54). Decker was also 17th in the 50 free (24.01) and 23rd in the 100 free (54.68).
Patuxent's boys placed 16th with 22 points. Freshman Jaremy Morgan, seniors Justin Beckham and Jas Singh and junior Joe Oster took 15th in the 200 medley relay (1:54.24), then later the same quartet finished 10th in the 400 free relay (3:47.25). Beckham was also 10th in the 100 breast (1:04.34) and 16th in the 200 IM (2:16.80).
Calvert's girls scored six points and placed 25th overall. Senior Emma Kuhaneck was 13th in the 200 free (2:12.67) and 15th in the 500 free (5:59.50) and senior Kayla DeHetre was 24th in the 100 breast (1:19.55). Kuhaneck, DeHetre, junior Cameron Gleason and sophomore Maggie McGowan placed 18th in the 200 medley relay (2:07.50).