La Plata senior Stout signs with Delaware State for football

Not many athletes get to play for the same head coach in high school and in college.
La Plata High School senior Nico Stout will get that opportunity as he recently signed to play at NCAA Division I Delaware State University, a member of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.
Stout played the first season of his high school varsity career under head coach Rod Milstead.
Milstead, a 1987 Lackey High School graduate who had a successful career in the NFL that included winning a Super Bowl with the San Francisco 49ers in 1994 and also playing for a couple of stints with the Washington Redskins, left La Plata in early 2018 to take over the head coaching reins at his alma mater Delaware State.
Two years later, Stout and Milstead will be joined again.
“I’m looking forward to playing for Milstead again,” Stout said. “Already knowing him had a big part on my decision as well.”
Stout, who also considered McDaniel, Wesley and Bowie State, needed just one day after his official visit to Delaware State to make his final decision.
“I chose Delaware State because it was the best opportunity for me and my family liked the school,” Stout said.
The relationship between Stout and Milstead didn’t help much until the end, according to Devonte Williams, who has served as the recruiting coach for La Plata football the past two years and recently took over as the program’s head coach after John Lennartz was the frontman for the 2018 and 2019 campaigns.
“It was actually the receivers coach and the offensive coordinator there who had reached out to Nico first,” Williams said. “And then when they actually said that he was on the radar, Milstead automatically saw his name and he was on board with it. It helped it for the final decision. It helped a lot.”
Williams is excited about Stout’s signing with Delaware State.
“I feel like he’s going to have a good opportunity up there,” Williams said. “He’s also with someone that he trusts with coach Milstead, so we know he’s going to go out and succeed at Delaware State.”
Milstead led La Plata to its best season in 18 years in 2017, Stout’s sophomore season. Despite missing the playoffs by just one game, the Warriors finished with a 6-4 overall record, which was the program’s first winning season since 2007. La Plata reached the Class 2A South Region playoffs last fall under Lennartz, also finishing 6-4.
“My most memorable moment in high school football for me is probably my sophomore year season. It was my first year playing varsity and we had a really good squad,” Stout said.
Stout, who was an All-County and all-conference standout in all three of his varsity seasons, had nearly 1,200 all-purpose yards and eight total touchdowns as a senior in 2019.
“From the first week to the last week, he wanted to work harder and he wanted to be in the weight room and focus in on film more and just start understanding how to actually play the game of football and not just run routes and not just catch the ball. He actually learned the game,” Williams said.
Stout played wide receiver and defensive back as a sophomore, then played wide receiver and running back as well as returned kicks and punts as a junior and senior.
“Every single time I saw him touch the ball, I thought it was a touchdown,” Williams said.
Williams said the program will miss Stout’s speed and leadership.
“You don’t see 4.3 speed too often coming through high school. He’s a kid that can really move, he can pick them up and put them down,” Williams said. “And leadership, not only vocal, but if we needed a big play and we needed a leader, instead of just talking, Nico will make a play and he’ll make something happen for us. We always knew we were still in the game as long as we had Nico on the field.”
Stout started playing football in sixth grade for the La Plata Blue Knights and now seven years into playing is moving on to the next chapter of his career.
“It’s always been a goal to play at the college level, but I would’ve never imagined that I’d be where I am today,” he said.
The senior, who also competes in track and field at La Plata, said he wouldn’t be where he is today without his teammates and coaches.
“They pushed me more than anyone else could,” Stout said. “Playing with them made me a better player.”
He added: “To my former teammates and coaches, you all will always be family. Thank you for all the time you dedicated to the team.”
