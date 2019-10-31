In the span of just under four hours on Tuesday, the La Plata High School boys and girls soccer teams upended Lackey to capture Class 2A South Region I titles, doing so by nearly identical scores.
In the first game of the twinbill at La Plata, the Warriors girls defeated Lackey, 4-1, then the boys followed in the nightcap with a 4-0 win over the Chargers.
Both La Plata squads earned a berth in the upcoming 2A state quarterfinals under the expanded playoff format. The girls are the seventh seed and will be at second-seeded Rising Sun of Cecil County at 3 p.m. Friday, while the boys are the fourth seed and will host fifth-seeded Eastern Tech of Baltimore County at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Tuesday, La Plata's girls (10-6) took an early 1-0 lead over Lackey (6-7-1) when junior Kristen Ging scored less than 10 minutes into the contest. The Warriors had several chances to add to that lead, but the Chargers responded to draw even before the intermission when Shelby McBain, who had scored Lackey's lone goal on Saturday in a 1-0 semifinal victory over South River of Anne Arundel County, got the equalizer with 15 minutes left in the half.
The two teams were only even at the break and on the scoreboard for a brief time. La Plata dominated play throughout the second half and prevailed courtesy of three unanswered goals, one each from Ging, sophomore Molly Mudd and senior Ally Parr, with senior goalkeeper Mackenzie Miller requiring only one save in the second half.
"When we came out and got that goal early, I think that gave us a lot of confidence," said Ging, who scored the Warriors' first and last goals of the outing. "We played really well together. We passed the ball well and we had a lot of good shots. It will be interesting to see who will face next."
"Winning this plaque was the goal from the start of the season," La Plata head girls soccer coach Kevin Barry said after Tuesday's win. "I just knew that these girls would be able to get to this point. Now we'll see where we head next. Being that the teams are seeded one-eight, I imagine we could be the sixth or seventh seed and have to travel somewhere."
McBain was overwhelmed with emotion following the Chargers' setback.
"We just didn't play as well in the second half," she said. "We did not play good defense and that allowed them to control the ball. La Plata played much better than we did."
In the boys game that followed, the Warriors (11-4-1) got out in front early as J.D. Santiago and Cole Trani each scored once in the first half to give the hosts a 2-0 lead at the intermission.
Trani, on a header off a crossing pass from Brennan Simpson, and Rutah Tran each tallied once in the second half to account for the final margin and secure the region title for La Plata. The contest could have been much greater had it not been for 17 saves from Lackey sophomore goalkeeper Mikah Seger.
"I think since the fourth or fifth game of the season, our emphasis has really been on team defense," La Plata head boys soccer coach Chris Butler said. "I'm proud of the kids for communicating on defense as well as they have been. We passed the ball really well up top tonight and winning the region is a credit to their hard work. But being a Lackey graduate, I have to give Lackey credit for playing hard, too."
Lackey (5-8-1) needed overtime to defeat Thomas Stone, 2-1, in a semifinal contest on Saturday afternoon, but the Chargers were never able to get on the board on Tuesday. Nevertheless, Lackey head boys soccer coach John Juracko commended his six outgoing seniors for their efforts and noted that Seger will be one of the key returning pieces to build around.
"Mikah is undoubtedly the best goalie in the county," Juracko said. "Having him back for two more years certainly gives us a chance. We've been here the last three years and each time we've come up short, but the future is bright for the program. We lose six seniors who really gave me everything they had and they're certainly going to be missed next fall."
McDonough wins 1A South titles
The Rams boys and girls soccer teams are headed to the state quarterfinals after claiming 1A South Region II crowns on Tuesday, both by identical 4-0 final scores.
McDonough girls (8-8), the second seed in the region, went to Prince George's County and defeated top-seeded Surrattsville by a 4-0 score for its fourth straight region title. As the sixth seed in the reformatted seedings for the state tournament, the Rams are scheduled to be at third-seeded Snow Hill of Worcester County for a state quarterfinal contest at 3 p.m. Friday.
McDonough boys (7-8), the second seed in the region, beat fourth-seeded Friendly of Prince George's County at home 4-0. The Rams are also the sixth seed in the boys state tournament and are scheduled to be at third-seeded Crisfield of Somerset County at 2:30 p.m. Friday.