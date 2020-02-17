LANDOVER — Swimmers from the smaller schools across the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference dominated the Class 3A-2A-1A South Region swim championships on Saturday afternoon at the Prince George's Sports and Learning Complex, with the La Plata High School boys and girls both capturing their respective team titles.
La Plata's boys won six of the 11 events to accumulate 360 points during the meet, edging runner-up Calvert (335) for the team title, while Westlake (225), McDonough (213) and Patuxent (207) rounded out the top five. Lackey was sixth (160), St. Charles took seventh (126) and Thomas Stone finished eighth (123).
Warriors seniors Conor Vienneau and Kris Schueller each won two individual events and each also established one meet record.
Vienneau won the 200-yard freestyle in 1 minute 45.82 seconds and the 100 free in 48.68 seconds, while Schueller captured the 50 free (22.58) and 100 breaststroke (59.40). Vienneau set a new meet record in the 100 free and Schueller established one in the 100 breast and both joined sophomores Luke Kang and Dylan Tompkins on the 200 medley relay that opened the meet with another meet record triumph in 1:43.12.
"I wanted to break one minute in the 100 breast," Schueller said. "I was happy to get that record. It's still not a personal best for me, but I was glad to break a minute. In the 50 free, I am still hoping to break 22 next week at the state meet. Our relays were really good today."
Schueller, Vienneau, Kang and junior Hudson Wright combined to capture the 200 free relay (1:34.38) and later Tompkins, Wright and juniors Samuel Grange and Matthew Romero combined to take third in the 400 free relay (3:49.18) to earn a berth in the state meet. Kang also took second in the 100 butterfly (59.40).
Calvert's boys will also have plenty of representatives at the 3A-2A-1A state championships, scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday at the University of Maryland's Eppley Recreation Center in College Park.
Senior Ben Voelker won the 500 free (5:02.88) and the 100 backstroke (54.11) and was part of the 400 free relay, with seniors Aidan Levija and Mason Lusby and junior Erik Danielson that prevailed (3:35.85) and a member of the 200 medley relay with Danielson, Lusby and senior Noah Breske that took second (1:45.24).
"The 500 free was not really in the plans this year," Voelker said. "It just happened that they needed someone to swim it, so they took me. But the 100 back is always my main event. I wanted to break 53 today, but I didn't. So, next week is my last chance to win the 100 back and break 53."
Danielson won the 200 IM (2:08.31) and was second in the 100 breast (1:02.64). Levija was third in the 100 free (54.38).
Thomas Stone senior Justin Truitt captured the 100 fly (57.32) and was second in the 50 free (23.45), while sophomore teammate Clayton Jameson was second in the 200 free (1:53.57) and second in the 100 back (57.14). McDonough sophomore Cole Rapczynski was third in the 100 fly (59.82).
Westlake senior Christian Decker was second in the 100 free (53.97) and third in the 50 free (23.96). Decker and juniors Bryce Simmons, Noah Burriss and David Schuyler took second in the 200 free relay (1:38.80) and Schuyler, Simmons, Decker and sophomore Justin Hill were third in the 200 medley relay (1:55.77).
Patuxent senior Justin Beckham placed third in the 200 IM (2:22.07), third in the 100 breast (1:03.60) and was part of the second-place 400 free relay with junior Joe Oster, senior Jas Singh and freshman Jaremy Morgan (3:49.70).
Warriors top the field in girls
La Plata's girls were even more dominant en route to their region title on Saturday.
The Warriors won seven events to amass 394 points. McDonough (285). Calvert (270), Patuxent (204) and Lackey (163) completed the top five and St. Charles and Thomas Stone tied for sixth with 144 points each. Westlake was ninth with 87.
La Plata senior Megan Schueller won two events, while freshman teammate Kaleigh Cupples also won two. Schueller, who will seek her third consecutive 2A state title in the 50 free on Saturday, and Cupples were also both part of two relays that prevailed in new meet record clockings.
"I had a slow start in the 50 free," Schueller, who won the event in 24.70 seconds. "I was a little concerned about the starting block being wet and it's not that big. But I felt good finishing. I was happy with my 100 free (55.03). That was new personal best for me and a meet record. It's hard to believe next week is my last high school meet. It's a little sad in a way."
Cupples won the 200 IM (2:20.50) and the 100 fly (1:03.45) and junior Morgan Thompson took the 100 back (1:08.15).
La Plata swept all three relays. Cupples, Schueller, Thompson and sophomore Emma French combined to take the 200 medley relay in meet record fashion (1:53.87), and later Cupples, Schueller, Thompson and senior Summer Maddox combined to take the 200 free relay in another meet record (1:44.17). French, Maddox, junior Logan White and sophomore Megan Zelesak combined to win the 400 free relay (4:06.96).
French took second in the 100 fly (1:06.93) and third in the 50 free (26.61). Maddox was second in the 100 free (1:01.82).
Calvert senior Emma Kuhaneck won the 200 free (2:11.24) and the 500 free (5:59.77) and did so narrowly as Thomas Stone junior Cora Jameson was within a second of her in both events (2:11.99 in 200 free, 6:00.57 in 500 free). Kuhaneck also joined senior Kayla DeHetre, junior Cameron Gleason and sophomore Maggie McGowan on the 200 medley relay that finished third (2:09.99).
"Both the 200 and 500 were really close," Kuhaneck said. "Every time I looked over on the turns, she [Jameson] was right there. They were both good races. It means a lot to me to win a couple of region titles my senior year. Next weekend for me it's all about times [at the state meet]."
Gleason also took third in the 100 back (1:12.54) and third in the 100 free (1:05.17).
McDonough junior Alexandra Tompkins won the 100 breast (1:08.82) also placed second in the 50 free (26.25). Tompkins, senior Katie Mahr, freshman Jayme Byrd-Taft and sophomore Reagan Hulvey placed runner-up in the 200 medley relay (2:03.08) and later Byrd-Taft, Mahr, Hulvey and Tompkins combined to take second in the 200 free relay (1:49.85).
Patuxent junior Rose Lazer was second in the 100 back (1:11.96) and a part of the Panthers' 400 free relay team with seniors Zoe Elliott and Cammy Izdepski and junior Abby Stewart that placed third (4:34.16).