Friday evening, a trio of Southern Maryland Athletic Conference volleyball teams went in quest of earning a spot in the state semifinals at the University of Maryland's Ritchie Coliseum and two of them succeeded.
La Plata (13-5), the fourth seed of the remaining eight 2A teams, earned the right to face top-seeded Oakdale of Frederick County in one of the 2A state semifinals on Wednesday at Maryland by defeating SMAC rival Patuxent in four sets on Friday.
The La Plata-Oakdale winner faces either third-seeded Rising Sun of Cecil County or second-seeded Century of Carroll County for the state title at noon Saturday in College Park.
Friday versus Patuxent, La Plata won the first set and dropped the second, but disposed of the Panthers by taking the next two sets to avoid being pushed to the tie-breaker.
"Going into that last set we knew that we had to end the match at that point," La Plata senior Jayci Chamberlain said. "We didn't want them to have any momentum going into a fifth set. Our passing and sets were really good the last two sets."
With two days of practice to prepare for Oakdale, Chamberlain expected them to be long and intense. And with the state semifinals and finals this week, this will be the last action for Chamberlain, and the other La Plata seniors on the roster, in a Warriors volleyball jersey.
"It's a little bittersweet," Chamberlain said of this week. "I have always enjoyed playing volleyball and playing with group of girls. We have some other really good seniors on the team, like Sam [Falenofoa], Megan [Schueller] and Sydney [Bales] and we have really enjoyed playing together. Maryland is always an exciting place to play. It can get loud in there."
McDonough (6-13) emerged as one of the genuine Cinderella teams in the region tournament, capturing the 1A South Region title last week. But Friday, the Rams' season came to an end when they were upended in four sets at Western STES in Baltimore.
Northern (19-0 overall) maintained its perfect start to the season when the Patriots staged a belated rally to upend Tuscarora of Frederick County in five games, taking the last set, 16-14. Northern trailed 14-13 and faced match point but rallied with a sideout then got two straight service winners from Karoline Kempsen.
"We were facing match point, so I had to call a timeout," said Patriots head coach Bobby Gibbons. "We needed to find a way to get the ball back and we got the side out then Karoline came through with some great serves. The last one was an ace to win the match."
Northern, the third seed of the eight remaining 3A teams, will face second-seeded Westminster of Carroll County at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in one of two 3A state semifinals in College Park. The winner gets Bel Air of Harford County or Magruder of Montgomery County in the state final at 7:30 p.m. Saturday back at Ritchie Coliseum.
With the state semifinals looming, Gibbons knows the Patriots have no margin for error facing Westminster, the same team they defeated in 2017 for the state title. Gibbons insists his team only needs some fine-tuning leading to the state semifinal, but serves and serve-receives will be his primary focus during this week's practices.
"We can't afford to make many mistakes," he said. "Once you get to this level, you have to minimize mistakes. We played them a few years ago in state finals and I know they're probably eager to see us again."