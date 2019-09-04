Following a season in which their ultimate goal of winning Class 2A region and state titles were ultimately usurped prematurely by inter-county rival, Patuxent, the senior members of the La Plata High School volleyball team and third-year head coach, Ashley Buchanan, have thoughts of returning to the University of Maryland’s Ritchie Coliseum in College Park, site of the state title matches each fall.
Buchanan, who is expecting her first son in December, and seniors Sydney Bales, Jayci Chamberlain, Samantha Falenofoa and Megan Schueller, still looked upon last season’s region setback at Patuxent on a sour note, especially after the Warriors won their second straight Southern Maryland Athletic Conference championship by defeating Northern.
“Last season didn’t end the way we wanted it to end,” said Chamberlain, a two-sport star at the school who is headed to North Carolina State University next fall to play softball. “We had a good season, but it ended before we wanted it to. I think we can definitely contend for the region title again this year.”
While Chamberlain is headed to N.C. State for softball and Bales is committed to George Mason University for softball and Schueller, the two-time defending 2A state champion in the girls 50-yard freestyle, is heading to college for swimming, Falenofoa is destined to earn a spot on the volleyball floor somewhere in college next fall.
“This is our last chance to win a region and state title,” Falenofoa said. “Last year we came close, but we couldn’t get past Patuxent. But this year our practices have been really good. They’re definitely getting us ready for the season. We have a lot of girls back, but we also have some new girls that can step in and play.”
La Plata graduated three key members of last year’s SMAC champion team, setter Ava Krahling, right-side hitter Kelsey Hanks and defensive specialist Alyssa Gayon, the latter two are playing for the College of Southern Maryland this fall. Scheuller is likely to get more playing time this fall and Morgan Gayon, Alyssa’s younger sister, will take over from Krahling as the primary setter.
“Morgan is quiet, but she’s smart and she’s really learning quick,” Buchanan said. “She’s learned a lot from the seniors. We have a good group of returning players who can certainly help her on the floor. These girls know what’s in front of them this year. Our goal is the same every year — we want to win the region and get back to states. That definitely hasn’t changed.”
La Plata will not have to wait long to attempt to avenge its region setback to Patuxent. After opening the season at home against St. Charles on Sept. 10 and then traveling to Westlake on Sept. 12, the Warriors will host the Panthers on Sept. 16. La Plata will then host Magruder of Montgomery County on Sep. 18 then return to SMAC foes at McDonough on Sept. 19, home against North Point on Sep. 24, travel to Leonardtown on Sept. 26 then host Northern on Oct. 1 in the rematch of last year’s SMAC championship match.
Twitter: @tblacksomds1