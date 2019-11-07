In their continuing quest to capture the Class 2A state championship this fall, the La Plata High School volleyball team has faced a few bumps along the way. On Wednesday evening against visiting Southern of Anne Arundel County in the 2A South Region I final, the Warriors' path to success encountered only minor turbulence.
La Plata shook off occasional bouts of erratic serving to sweep Southern by scores of 25-17, 25-16 and 26-24 to win the title. The Warriors, who were the top seed in the region, advances to this weekend's state quarterfinals against an opponent that was not known at press time.
At times, La Plata (12-5) was dominant and were in complete control, but second-seeded Southern also showed signs of resiliency, especially in the third set when the visitors owned a 24-22 lead and looked poised to extend the match.
Southern's Jessica Chaney served for set point, but the Warriors passed the ball to setter Morgan Gayon who lofted it to middle hitter Samantha Falenofoa for a kill. Then with Peyton Krahling serving, Falenofoa recorded three straight kills to end the match, two off sets from Gayon and the third off a free ball that she immediately dispatched.
"We tell our setters to get the ball to the terminator," said La Plata head coach Ashley Buchanan of Falenofoa. "Once the game gets close, you have to just find her. Our passing was better tonight, but we still had some issues serving, especially the third set. We had some other inconsistent play, but they kept finding a way to get the ball to Sam and Jayci [Chamberlain]."
"I was a little nervous when I went back to serve," Krahling said. "But after that timeout, I was calmed down and I was focused, then I was able to watch Sam do her thing. Anytime we get her the ball we know she's going to come away with a kill."
La Plata wasted little time gained the upper hand in the opening set, racing to leads of 8-3, 11-5 and 17-9 during a brief service run from Falenofoa. But her next serve hit the net for a sideout point for Southern, then Bulldogs libero Niya Butler reeled off five straight winners, including a pair of aces, to trim the Warriors' lead to 17-15.
"We have to find a way to put teams away when we get a lead," said Chamberlain, who is headed to North Carolina State University next fall for softball. "We played pretty good most of the match, but we missed some serves and we let them back in it. Both of our setters are new, but they're both good."
La Plata countered with kills from Chamberlain and Falenofoa, then senior libero Sydney Bales reeled off four straight winners to end the first set. Chamberlain had a pair of kills during the closing run, including the one that ended the set.
The Warriors never appeared in trouble in the second set as service runs from Gayon and Krahling lifted them to an 18-11 lead. After the teams traded sideout points for much of the remainder of the set, it was Falenofoa who promptly ended the second game with a timely block on a kill attempt by Noelle Watson.
"I thought we played well, but we know we can play better," Falenofoa said. "Our passing was good and our sets were good. We struggled on serves that last set. But it was exciting to win the region title. Now we want to keep going to states."
Rams take 1A South title
McDonough ventured to Surrattsville in Prince George's County on Wednesday night to play for the 1A South crown.
The Rams defeated the Hornets in four sets by scores of 25-19 , 25-8, 11-25 and 25-16 to capture the region title.
It was the team's third straight win in the region playoffs, all versus Prince George's County schools, and they will play in the 1A state quarterfinal this weekend against an opponent not known at press time.