COLLEGE PARK — When the quartet of La Plata High School senior volleyball players arrived at the University of Maryland’s Ritchie Coliseum for the Class 2A state semifinals on Wednesday evening, their primary focus was on a possible return trip on Saturday for the state finals.
Their plans changed dramatically, however, after the Warriors were swept three sets by Oakdale of Frederick County by scores of 25-15, 25-17 and 25-15.
La Plata seniors Sydney Bales, Jayci Chamberlain, Samantha Falenofoa and Megan Schuller, three of whom will be headed to college for sports other than volleyball, have been the cornerstone of the program the past two seasons. On Wednesday evening, in what proved to be their last match together, the quartet left Ritchie Coliseum amid ample tears.
La Plata (13-6 overall) struggled on serves and serve-receives in the opening set and Oakdale cruised to a 25-15 victory, managing only four points off serves in the first set, getting three of them on a late run from Chamberlain. The Warriors normally reliable servers struggled throughout the opening set and the Bears scored the first points of the match and were never seriously threatened.
“Our serving and our serve-receives were not very good tonight and that allowed [Oakdale] to get a big lead every set,” said La Plata head coach Ashley Buchanan, who could not avoid the quandary of tears in the postgame media session. “You can’t continue to play from behind against a really good team. Their serves really proved to be difficult for us tonight.”
Oakdale (22-2), however, got numerous prolonged runs from seniors Jess Twilley (7 kills, 5 service aces) and Jen Chomiak (12 kills, 4 aces), both of whom also proved dominant at the net at times. In matches against most Southern Maryland Athletic Conference teams, Chamberlain and Falenofoa had been the dominant forces at the net, but it was Chomiak and Twilley who took center stage in Wednesday evening’s match.
“They definitely had some really strong hitters,” said Bales, who signed her National Letter of Intent to play softball at George Mason University earlier on Wednesday. “It was tough to make good passes off their serves and off their hits. We were hoping to come back here and play one more match on Saturday. But I’m glad we made it back here for this match.”
Twilley opened the second set with a long service run that propelled the Bears to an 8-1 lead, then later it was Chomiak who reeled off six straight winners, including a pair of aces, that lifted Oakdale to a commanding 18-7 lead. A brief run from Morgan Gayon, featuring two kills from Falenofoa, narrowed the gap to 19-13, but the teams traded sideout points until the Bears prevailed on a service error by Chamberlain.
“It just seemed like our passes were off, then our sets were off and then our hits were off,” said Chamberlain, who had signed her National Letter of Intent to play softball at North Carolina State earlier on Wednesday. “It was tough because they had so many good hitters and servers. It’s tough to leave knowing this was my last match with these girls.”
La Plata stayed relatively close early in the third set until Oakdale got a service run from junior setter Jenna Harding to take a 15-7 lead. Peyton Krahling had two two service winners, the second a kill from Falenofoa and then her third appeared headed to the floor for an ace open to be kept alive by Oakdale libero Gabby Barth whose dig landed harmlessly on the Warriors’ side of the net.
Barth then added a service run that gave the Bears a commanding 20-11 lead and fittingly Chomiak ended it with three straight winners, including a tap by reserve Cora Wasilko for match point.
While Bales and Chamberlain signed on Wednesday, La Plata middles Falenofoa and Schueller noted they still remain undecided on their college choices.
In the first of the two 2A state semifinals on Wednesday, Century (16-2) of Carroll County swept Rising Sun of Cecil County, 25-12, 25-22, 25-23, and will play Oakdale in Saturday’s state final.
“Our serving and our serve receives were both really good tonight,” Oakdale head coach Jim Dorsch said. “Our senior setter, Sydney Katz, got hurt before the playoffs, so we have had to use two different setters to get here. Our passing and our serving were both good tonight and they will have to be even better on Saturday against Century.”
